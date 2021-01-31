Should city pay for tenants to have an attorney in eviction cases? Advocate says it would actually save Tulsa money

“That’s how you sell it,” Figgins said. “If I have a product that costs $20 but will save you $50 on your light bill, you’re going to say, ‘Sure, I want one of those.’”

The Tulsa City Council has already agreed with Figgins, in principle, when it passed a resolution in mid-December recognizing “that legal representation to Oklahomans in an eviction proceeding may prevent many evictions and save state and local dollars.”

But how could Tulsa officials really make it happen?

“We need to start small,” Figgins said.

He’s proposing a pilot program that would, at least at first, cover only a few ZIP codes in Tulsa that have a particularly high number of out-of-state landlords who file a disproportionately high number of evictions.

It could be funded by federal stimulus money, with Oklahoma expecting another $263 million soon for rental and utility assistance programs in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Cleveland counties, Figgins said.

He said 90% of the funds must be spent on direct assistance but that part of the remaining 10% could be used for a right-to-counsel pilot project. A “bare minimum” effort could be funded with as little as $200,000, covering tenants in select ZIP codes for six months, he said.