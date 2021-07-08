Senate, House Republicans issue public call for State Board of Ed action on HB 1775; education department says action coming Monday

The Oklahoma State Board of Education next week will take up rules on a controversial new law that limits in-school instruction on race, gender and history.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a host of Republican lawmakers from both the House and Senate, signed onto news releases publicly calling for state board action on rules so that House Bill 1775 can be implemented immediately.

Asked for a response to the news releases, Carrie Burkhart, spokeswoman at the Oklahoma State Department of Education said: “We have been working on the emergency rules for HB 1775, and they are on the agenda for Monday's State Board of Education meeting.”

That meeting is set for 9:30 a.m., with its agenda due for public release on Friday morning.

HB1775 prohibits the teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or gender and outlaws teaching that a person by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

The new law also bans the teaching that a person by virtue of his or her race or sex bears responsibility for past actions by other members of the same race or sex.