Senate, House Republicans issue public call for State Board of Ed action on HB 1775; education department says action coming Monday

The Oklahoma State Board of Education next week will take up rules on a controversial new law that limits in-school instruction on race, gender and history.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a host of Republican lawmakers from both the House and Senate, signed onto news releases publicly calling for state board action on rules so that House Bill 1775 can be implemented immediately.
Asked for a response to the news releases, Carrie Burkhart, spokeswoman at the Oklahoma State Department of Education said: “We have been working on the emergency rules for HB 1775, and they are on the agenda for Monday's State Board of Education meeting.”
That meeting is set for 9:30 a.m., with its agenda due for public release on Friday morning.
HB1775 prohibits the teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or gender and outlaws teaching that a person by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
The new law also bans the teaching that a person by virtue of his or her race or sex bears responsibility for past actions by other members of the same race or sex.
It restricts the teaching of concepts that would create feelings of discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress based on race or gender.
The bill additionally prevents colleges and universities from requiring students to participate in gender or sexual diversity training or counseling, though voluntary participation is allowed.
Asked about the purpose of his news release, the bill’s house sponsor, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, told the Tulsa World: “Up until yesterday afternoon it was not clear that the new rules for implementing HB1775 would be on the agenda ... As of late this afternoon, we have been given new information that they will now be placed on the agenda.
“We are pleased to know that the advocacy on the part of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, the Senate and especially concerned citizens, has led the superintendent to include the rules for HB1775 on the agenda. These rules need to be passed immediately so that our Oklahoma teachers have clarity about the guidelines laid out in the bill as they start lesson planning for the upcoming school year.”
West’s news release was also signed by 59 other House Republicans, while a similar public call for action made on Wednesday by co-sponsor Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, was signed off on by 17 other state senators by Thursday.