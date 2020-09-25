Sen. Lankford defends Trump comments on transfer of power

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - U.S. Sen. James Lankford on Thursday defended President Donald Trump’s comments about the potential transfer of power next year, as the Senate unanimously approved a resolution asserting the Senate’s intent that the people’s will not be overturned.

Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, said it was the “height of hypocrisy” to push Trump to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if necessary in January since Democrats challenged the outcome of the 2000 presidential election all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump “shouldn’t be asked to concede an election 39 days out, regardless of what the press wants,” Lankford said on Twitter. “Let’s all vote and resolve our differences peacefully at the ballot box.”

The comments followed an exchange during a news conference on Wednesday when the president was asked whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov. 3 election.