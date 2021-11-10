Section of Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets to be closed overnight Thursday

South Yale Avenue between East 81st and East 85th streets will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday for utility work.

The work is part of the city’s street widening project along Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets.

Motorists traveling between 81st and 91st streets will need to use either Harvard Avenue or Sheridan Road as detours.

The closure will be south of American Heritage Bank, and entrances will be open to Town Village senior living community and Vintage apartments on Yale Avenue, according to the city.

Residents of Signal Hill will not be able to use 84th Street to Yale Avenue, but 88th Place will be open for access to Yale.

South of the road closure, access will be open on 85th Street to the Brookwood neighborhood.

City officials announced earlier this week that the $37 million street project — the most expensive of its kind in the city’s history — will get underway in earnest after the new year.