Section of Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets to be closed overnight Thursday

South Yale Avenue between East 81st and East 85th streets will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday for utility work.
The work is part of the city’s street widening project along Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets.
Motorists traveling between 81st and 91st streets will need to use either Harvard Avenue or Sheridan Road as detours.
The closure will be south of American Heritage Bank, and entrances will be open to Town Village senior living community and Vintage apartments on Yale Avenue, according to the city.
Residents of Signal Hill will not be able to use 84th Street to Yale Avenue, but 88th Place will be open for access to Yale.
South of the road closure, access will be open on 85th Street to the Brookwood neighborhood.
City officials announced earlier this week that the $37 million street project — the most expensive of its kind in the city’s history — will get underway in earnest after the new year.
At that time, Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets will be closed to through-traffic for no more than 120 days. Only local traffic into subdivisions will be allowed.
The mile-long stretch of road will be widened from two lanes to six in keeping with the rest of Yale Avenue from Interstate 44 to the Creek Turnpike.
Sidewalks will be added to both sides of the street, along with landscaping to separate pedestrians from vehicle traffic and a concrete, landscaped center median with left turn bays.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.