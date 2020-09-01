Section of River Parks west trail closes for 2-year dam, pedestrian bridge projects; detour offered

Pedestrians and bicyclists who frequent the River Parks West Bank Trail will have to deal with a substantial detour along the route for the next two years or more.

A section of the recreational trail between 23th Place and 36rd Street just south of River West Festival Park was officially closed Monday to make way for construction of the Zink Dam modification project and the Gateway Pedestrian Bridge, city officials said.

The total construction time is expected to be 28 months.

The closed section will be reopened for brief intervals during that time to accommodate planned running events.

The section represents more than a mile of the 7-mile trail that runs along the Arkansas River’s west bank.

The detour is more than double that and involves a winding combination of streets and sidewalks, including the sidewalk along a quarter-mile stretch of Southwest Boulevard.

Southwest Boulevard also offers bike lanes.

The route is designated throughout with clearly visible detour signs, officials said.