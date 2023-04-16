SAND SPRINGS — A new program in Sand Springs allows civic groups to earn $500 each time they clean up litter in the town.

After July 1, these civic groups, such as sports teams, student groups, church groups, community organizations, nonprofits, etc., can apply to pick up the litter at city-directed locations, which won’t include highway medians. There will be minimum age restrictions, and the city will provide safety vests for each participant.

“So we get our community cleaned up, and we get to be paid twice by making that group happy,” said City Manager Mike Carter, adding that in most cases, “if you put enough people out there, (the work) might be able to be accomplished in an hour or two or three, and it’s more money than they would make doing other types of fundraising.”

The new program will be included in the 2024 fiscal year budget that the City Council is expected to approve at its April 24 meeting.

The idea came up after Carter received a telephone call from someone who said: “I want to talk to you about an issue. I’m not mad. But just what is your plan to deal with trash on the sides of roads?”

“I thought — No. 1 — how respectful,” Carter said, “and yes, you’re absolutely right, and we need to address that issue. And so that started the wheels turning.”

Although litter isn’t an uncommon problem in populated areas, Carter noted that because U.S. 412 runs though Sand Springs, “trash trucks from other communities come through our community to go to the landfill, and when they don’t secure those loads, it comes out. And somebody has to clean that up.”

The city pays mowing crews to pick up roadside litter, but unlike the trash, those crews aren’t on the city’s rights of way all year long.

City leaders were coincidentally reexamining a program called Spirit Grants, through which small, individual grants had been awarded to accomplish smaller, specific goals across the city.

“It has been a great program, but we think it has run its course,” Carter said.

So the city decided to take the money set aside for that program and add some extra funding to it to create a new program to deal with litter in Sand Springs.

That doesn’t mean just beefing up the mowing contract so those crews are spending more time picking up litter, however.

“Mowing crews are paid to pick up the litter in the areas where they mow, but we want to start picking up the city year-round,” Carter said. At the same time, “we have all these civic groups that do fundraisers, so we’ve married these two ideas.”

“Instead of solely using the mowing contractors for additional cleanup activity, we are going to create a new program that allows civic groups in our community to earn money by cleaning up litter,” he said.

Carter said residents often seem surprised at how responsive city leaders are to their complaints, whether they’re about potholes or policing concerns.

In this case, he said, “the short-term answer was spending $1,500 to get crews out to clean up along the city’s major thoroughfares.”

“We had crews out last week,” he said. “But now we have a long-term plan to make sure there’s crews out there every week.”