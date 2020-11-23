Sand Springs, Muskogee city councils pass mask ordinances

City councilors in Muskogee and Sand Springs voted Monday to enact mask mandates as cases of COVID-19, along with related hospitalizations, remain high.
The Muskogee City Council had rejected five previous attempts at passing a mask mandate but voted 5-3 in favor of one on Monday. It requires the use of masks in public by anyone age 10 or older for at least the next 60 days.
There is no criminal penalty for noncompliance, but refusal could lead to a trespassing complaint upon refusal of orders to leave a business.
County Commissioners declared a state of emergency before the council meeting on Monday citing "significant and consistent" increases in cases of COVID-19, as well as staffing problems at a local hospital.
The ordinance will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and extend through Jan. 25.
In Sand Springs, councilors unanimously passed an ordinance requiring face coverings in public that will take effect Friday.
The ordinance is similar to the one in effect in Tulsa and includes an exemption for children under 10, as well as an allowance for religious facilities to set their own policies.
Enforcement can be made upon a complaint from a property owner or law enforcement, according to a draft copy.
"Inspired to see the way leaders in this region are responding to the medical professionals who need our help," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post Monday night.
"Mayors and City Councils in Jenks, Sapulpa, Glenpool, Claremore, Sand Springs, and Muskogee are all working with Tulsa to protect our regional health care system. Thank you!"
Featured video: Tulsa mayor asks neighboring communities to talk to area health care officials
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.