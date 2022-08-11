Sand Springs Fire Chief Justin Hall retiring at end of month

For the second time in less than a year, the city of Sand Springs is looking to hire a new fire chief, having announced the retirement of Chief Justin Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Hall, who will retire from the Sand Springs Fire Department at the end of August, said he has accepted a job in the private sector, but he declined to be specific.

Leaving “is bittersweet,” he said Thursday afternoon. “I’ve had a long tenure in the fire service, but through that time, I’m thankful that I’m able to have a retirement through the firefighters pension system.”

Hall said the decision to leave wasn’t easy, “but after much thought and prayer, it was one that I decided I needed to pursue.”

“It has been a pleasure working for the city of Sand Springs and the citizens of Sand Springs,” he said. “I have nothing but great things to say and be thankful for the opportunity to serve here.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my life.”

City Manager Mike Carter said Hall “will be missed, and I wish to extend my gratitude to him for the excellent work he has performed. Justin is universally liked due to his caring and professional demeanor, and we wish him well wherever his future endeavors take him.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Wade will serve as the interim fire chief, Carter said, adding that the city most likely will search both internally and externally for a permanent fire chief.

“We have the time to do so with Deputy Chief Wade acting as interim,” he said. “I have full confidence in him.”

Carter said he expects the search and hiring process for the city’s next fire chief to take three to six months.

Hall also has been the city’s emergency management director, a post that will be held on an interim basis by Police Chief John Mars, according to Carter.

He said the emergency management director position likely will remain an internal position within the Police or Fire department.

Hall was named the Fire Department’s interim chief last Sept. 1 when then-Chief Mike Wood retired and was named chief outright about six weeks later in mid-October.

He began in the fire service in 1995 as a volunteer firefighter in Catoosa. In 2001, he became a paid firefighter for the Catoosa Fire Department.

In 2005, he joined the Sand Springs Fire Department, where he served as both vice president and president of the local International Association of Fire Fighters.

He was named deputy chief in 2011.

Hall holds an associate of arts degree from Rogers State University and an associate of science degree in fire and emergency services from Tulsa Community College.

He said in October that he was working toward a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University.

He said Thursday that he no longer plans to complete that degree as it is not relevant to his plans now.

Hall said when he was hired as chief that one of his most immediate tasks would be work on the hiring process for the Fire Department, which oversees a roughly 68-square-mile area.

“There are lots of fire departments that are hiring. There have been many retirements recently. And it’s very competitive,” he said then. “We have to find unique ways to get candidates to look at Sand Springs.

“We’re getting quality candidates, but it’s a challenge in getting people to apply,” Hall said Thursday.

“It’s a lot different job than it was 50 years ago. Now we do a lot more than firefighting,” he said, ticking off hazardous materials, rescue and medical emergencies as among the calls to which the Fire Department also responds.

Carter called it a sign of the times that the city is facing a new chief search so soon after the last one.

“Government is continually in competition with the private sector for the top performers, and especially so now with the unemployment figures where they are at,” he said.