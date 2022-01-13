Route 66 Alliance's proposed boutique hotel, interpretive center may not happen. Here's why.

The city has yet to select a developer to construct a Route 66 mixed-use project along Riverside Drive and will not do so until after the Jan. 19 deadline for proposals to be submitted, Tulsa’s chief operating officer said this week.
“Absolutely not,” said Jack Blair.
Ken Busby, executive director of the Route 66 Alliance, told multiple local news media outlets last week that his organization hoped to break ground on the project later this year. Earlier this week, he clarified his remarks in an interview with the Tulsa World.
“This is an open RFP (request for proposals),” Busby said. “I can tell you that Ross Group has applied. They reached out to me to partner with them, and I am very hopeful that they will be successful.
“That is where we are, and we hope to be a part of it.”
Busby and representatives of the Ross Group, a Tulsa-based engineering and construction firm, met with city leaders in November 2020 and January 2021 to discuss the company’s ideas for the Route 66 project, according to the city.
Present at one or both of the meetings were Mayor G.T. Bynum; Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity; multiple city councilors; Warren Ross, chairman and CEO of Ross Group; Busby; and Blair, according to a list of attendees provided by the city.
The January 2021 meeting included site-specific renderings of the proposed project, according to one individual who participated in the meeting.
But “there is no inside track,” Busby said. “When we met with them, it was because of this new expanded idea of adding this hotel, and to be very frank with you, the reason for the meeting was to say, ‘If this is something the city likes, as a general direction, we would like to go this way.’
“If the city had said, we’re just not interested in that, then probably … there would still be an RFP, but I don’t think Ross Group would have done anything with it.”
Matt Newman, president of development for the Ross Group, confirmed the company’s work with the Route 66 Alliance and its intent to submit a proposal.
“It is something we were involved with in the initial RFP process with Route 66 Alliance, so we have met since I think this originally came out in '13 or '14,” Newman said.
“We worked with all stakeholders and had meetings with state, city, county of imagining, is this the right location, which everyone I think agrees to, and what type of amenities do the stakeholders want to see there?”
Newman didn’t offer any specifics on the proposal but said he believes an open RFP process is the right way to go to ensure that the best project is selected.
“So really any meetings we’ve had prior to anything is really just trying to understand all parties' interests and how this process would work, and I think an open RFP is kind of the best way to shake out the best proposal for the city of Tulsa and Route 66 and that site,” he said.
The city issued its first request for proposals for a mixed-use commercial development and Route 66 interpretive center in 2013. The project was to be built on two acres of city-owned land at the intersection of historic Route 66 and Riverside Drive, across the street from Cyrus Avery Plaza.
The Route 66 Alliance was the sole respondent to the RFP, but the nonprofit’s proposed Route 66 Experience never got off the ground because of a lack of funding.
The city’s exclusivity agreement with the alliance expired in late 2017, and the city later considered building the interpretive center near Mother Road Market at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue.
That project also never came to fruition, and the city is now looking for new proposals for the original two-acre site.
Blair said it only made sense that the city would sit down again to hear what new ideas the Route 66 Alliance had for the long-anticipated development.
“Route 66 Alliance had a contract with the city for years to develop that site, so meeting with them was not unusual to determine whether to continue in some form or fashion with that relationship or to try to reconfigure that development plan, and that’s kinda what that was,” Blair said.
The proposal from the Ross Group and the Route 66 Alliance had less to do with a specific kind of development and more to do with introducing a hotel and other revenue-generating elements to the project that would make it more sustainable and viable, Blair said.
“We had meetings with city councilors to kind of get their thoughts on ideas that had been circulating generally, but more specifically this concept of integrating some more sustainable elements into the project, and they were supportive of that,” Blair said. “But they agreed that for public confidence and due diligence we need to go through an RFP process.”
Blair said the difference between the original RFP issued by the city and the one that went out in October is the scope.
“It is really a broad scope that encompasses a mixed-use development that could incorporate restaurants, retail uses, hotel, residential uses and even office space — a real viable mixed-use development, not kind of a static museum that has no basis for sustaining itself operationally,” Blair said.
City Councilor Kara Joy McKee, whose district includes the development site, said she plans to hold a meeting of neighborhood stakeholders to share what she’s learned about the RFP process and to get their feedback.
Busby and the Ross Group, meanwhile, have been working to raise funds for the project. In August, Busby and representatives of other tourism-related entities made pitches for American Rescue Plan Act funding before a group of government representatives at a meeting organized by Tulsa County.
The proposal submitted at that meeting included a 75-room boutique hotel, an interpretive center, a retro-inspired diner and an outdoor movie screen.
The identified site for the project was listed as the two-acre city property that is the subject of the city’s RFP.
That was by design, Busby said.
“The site has been the site all along; we have never wavered,” he said. “That was in the original pitch.”