Route 66 Alliance's proposed boutique hotel, interpretive center may not happen. Here's why.

The January 2021 meeting included site-specific renderings of the proposed project, according to one individual who participated in the meeting.

But “there is no inside track,” Busby said. “When we met with them, it was because of this new expanded idea of adding this hotel, and to be very frank with you, the reason for the meeting was to say, ‘If this is something the city likes, as a general direction, we would like to go this way.’

“If the city had said, we’re just not interested in that, then probably … there would still be an RFP, but I don’t think Ross Group would have done anything with it.”

Matt Newman, president of development for the Ross Group, confirmed the company’s work with the Route 66 Alliance and its intent to submit a proposal.

“It is something we were involved with in the initial RFP process with Route 66 Alliance, so we have met since I think this originally came out in '13 or '14,” Newman said.

“We worked with all stakeholders and had meetings with state, city, county of imagining, is this the right location, which everyone I think agrees to, and what type of amenities do the stakeholders want to see there?”