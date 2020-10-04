Roll Call: How Oklahoma's delegation voted

WASHINGTON — Here is how Oklahoma’s members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives voted on key bills and amendments last week.

House

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 1155), sponsored by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., reaffirming the House’s commitment to an orderly and peaceful transfer of presidential power after the November election. Swalwell said: “The peaceful transition of power is not only a bedrock principle of America’s founding; it is a living ideal that we must exercise and pass down to our children.” An opponent, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called the resolution “a way for Democrats to attack the president and disguise the fact that they will refuse to accept the election results unless they win.” The vote, on Sept. 29, was 397 yeas to 5 nays.

NOT VOTING: Rep. Markwayne Mullin

YEAS: Rep. Kevin Hern, Rep. Tom Cole, Rep. Frank D. Lucas, Rep. Kendra Horn