Roll Call: How Oklahoma's delegation voted

WASHINGTON — Here is how Oklahoma’s members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives voted on key bills and amendments last week.
House
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 1155), sponsored by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., reaffirming the House’s commitment to an orderly and peaceful transfer of presidential power after the November election. Swalwell said: “The peaceful transition of power is not only a bedrock principle of America’s founding; it is a living ideal that we must exercise and pass down to our children.” An opponent, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called the resolution “a way for Democrats to attack the president and disguise the fact that they will refuse to accept the election results unless they win.” The vote, on Sept. 29, was 397 yeas to 5 nays.
NOT VOTING: Rep. Markwayne Mullin
YEAS: Rep. Kevin Hern, Rep. Tom Cole, Rep. Frank D. Lucas, Rep. Kendra Horn
FURTHER COVID-19 SPENDING: The House has approved an amendment to the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act (H.R. 925). The amendment would spend $2.2 trillion on new COVID-19 measures, including testing and treatment efforts and unemployment benefits. A supporter, Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., said the spending was needed “for families to pay for necessities like food, utilities, and rent during this pandemic.” An opponent, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the amendment had been hurriedly brought to the floor without minority input or adequate time for review, and that it would not pass the Senate. The vote, on Oct. 1, was 214 yeas to 207 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin
NAYS: Horn, Hern, Lucas, Cole
DISCLOSING TIES TO UYGHUR LABOR: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act (H.R. 6270), sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., to require publicly traded companies to disclose whether they have business ties to China’s Uyghur Autonomous Region in Xinjiang province. Wexton said the requirement would let investors know of a given company’s “passive complicity or active exploitation of one of the most pressing and ongoing human rights violations of our lifetime.” A bill opponent, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, said it wrongly tried to have the Securities and Exchange Commission police human rights violations, a role that would be better handled by the Treasury Department. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 253 yeas to 163 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin
YEAS: Horn
NAYS: Hern, Lucas, Cole
Senate
CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Other Extensions Act (H.R. 8337), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to extend through December 11 funding for health programs, including Medicare, surface transportation, and many other government programs. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 84 yeas to 10 nays.
YEAS: Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford
OBAMACARE LITIGATION: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider a bill (S. 4653), sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that would block the Justice Department from making arguments in court for canceling any provision of the 2010 health care reform law (Obamacare). The vote to end debate, on Oct. 1, was 51 yeas to 43 nays, with a three-fifths majority needed for approval.
NAYS: Inhofe, Lankford
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.