Roll Call: How Oklahoma's delegation voted.

Equitable education: The House has passed the Strength in Diversity Act (H.R. 2639), sponsored by Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, D-Ohio, to require the Education Department to issue grants to various educational agencies in order to implement programs that increase diversity and reduce racial or socioeconomic disparities in education. Fudge said the bill “will ensure every student has equitable access to a quality education. This is one step toward remedying the issue of segregated schools.” An opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said the proposed grant program was not the way to improve the quality of education, and a better path would be increasing the flexibility of school districts to use federal funds in accord with the unique needs of each district. The vote, on Sept. 15, was 248 yeas to 167 nays.