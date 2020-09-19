Roll Call: How Oklahoma's delegation voted.

WASHINGTON — Here is how Oklahoma’s members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives voted on key bills and amendments last week.
House
Equitable education: The House has passed the Strength in Diversity Act (H.R. 2639), sponsored by Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, D-Ohio, to require the Education Department to issue grants to various educational agencies in order to implement programs that increase diversity and reduce racial or socioeconomic disparities in education. Fudge said the bill “will ensure every student has equitable access to a quality education. This is one step toward remedying the issue of segregated schools.” An opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said the proposed grant program was not the way to improve the quality of education, and a better path would be increasing the flexibility of school districts to use federal funds in accord with the unique needs of each district. The vote, on Sept. 15, was 248 yeas to 167 nays.
YEAS: Rep. Kendra Horn, D-5th Dist.
NAYS: Rep. Kevin Hern, R-1st Dist.; Rep. Tom Cole, R-4th Dist.; Rep. Frank D. Lucas, R-3rd Dist.; Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-2nd Dist.
Child care and COVID-19: The House has passed the Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act (H.R. 7909), sponsored by Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, to provide technical assistance and funding to states and tribal groups for facilitating safe and secure access to child care services. Finkenauer said the aid was intended to relieve the burdens that child care providers are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote, on Sept. 16, was 387 yeas to 33 nays.
YEAS: Mullin, Horn, Hern, Lucas, Cole
Anti-Semitism: The House has approved a motion, sponsored by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., to recommit the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act (H.R. 2574) to committee to add an amendment stating that anti-Semitism was included as one of the forms of discrimination covered by the bill. Foxx said the amendment would “ensure that recipients of federal education funding are doing all they can to protect members of our communities from horrific anti-Semitism.” An opponent of the motion, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said it wrongly added a form of religious discrimination to a bill intended to address racial and ethnic discrimination. The vote, on Sept. 16, was 255 to 164 nays.
YEAS: Mullin, Horn, Hern, Lucas, Cole
Disparate analysis and race: The House has passed the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act (H.R. 2574), sponsored by Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., to authorize private civil lawsuits alleging that federal regulations have had a disparate impact on certain races or ethnicities. Scott said the bill would again allow minorities to use the disparate impact analysis, which is used to combat systemic inequities. A bill opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said lawsuits promoted by disparate analysis “could require state and local governments to adopt a myriad of policies that Congress and state and local lawmakers never authorized or intended.” The vote, on Sept. 16, was 232 yeas to 188 nays.
YEAS: Horn
NAYS: Mullin, Hern, Lucas, Cole
Pregnancy and the workplace: The House has passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (H.R. 2694), sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to declare unlawful employers’ practices that fail to provide reasonable workplace accommodations for pregnant workers. Nadler said: “Providing reasonable accommodations to pregnant workers helps businesses, workers, and families.” The vote, on Sept. 17, was 329 yeas to 73 nays.
YEAS: Mullin, Horn, Lucas, Cole
NAYS: Hern
Senate
First Illinois judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David W. Dugan to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of Illinois. Dugan, a county circuit court judge in Illinois since 2017, previously spent more than 30 years as a private practice lawyer focused on commercial law and personal injury cases. The vote, on Sept. 16, was 55 yeas to 41 nays.
YEAS: Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford.
— Targeted News Service
