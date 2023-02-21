The West Side Alliance Soccer Club presented its plan last week for an estimated $50 million overhaul of the West Bank Sports Complex to the River Parks Authority Board of Trustees.

“They would essentially take this complex from a training facility, kind of an overflow use facility for major tournaments, to one of the premier destination facilities to be able to host these regional and national events,” said Jeff Edwards, executive director of River Parks.

The proposed facility would include 11 full-size, artificial-turf soccer fields that also would be used for multiple sports nearly year-round, Edwards said. Renderings provided to the River Parks board indicate that the project would also include a food truck alley, parking, futsal fields, restrooms, concessions and bleachers.

Roger Bush, executive director of WSA Soccer Club, said a third of the funding for the project has already been pledged and committed.

"So we are starting at a good place, and that is one of the reasons why we went ahead and said let’s publicly reveal this," Bush said. "Because at that point, at that juncture, we were like, this has become very real, and it doesn’t just seem attainable; we are confident that we’ll build it."

WSA is shooting to have fundraising completed and ground broken on the new complex within a year, Bush said. At the latest, the plan is to have it done by 2026, when the World Cup comes to the United States.

The West Side Alliance Soccer Club is one of several organizations that have joined together to lease the West Bank Sports Complex from River Parks. The land is immediately south of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma plant on the west bank of the Arkansas River.

The organizations are not charged for the use of the property but are responsible for all of the upkeep and maintenance, including utilities and groundskeeping, Edwards said.

“WSA is a great user; they are in it for the right reason,” Edwards said. “There is no funny business. We would certainly look at them as a potential long-term user of that site, for sure, and I think the board would be in agreement with that, I would think.”

Bush said WSA is grateful that River Parks has allowed the organization to use the land since 2012.

"Our attitude or mission is to be good stewards of the gift," he said. "We have a vision to expand its usage and its reach, and we are super excited about that opportunity."

Edwards said that although River Parks itself does limited sports programming, the soccer complex is an important asset and one that could use a little attention.

“At some point in time, that needs to be brought up to the level of the rest of the River Parks organization, and that complex is far from it,” Edwards said.

WSA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides programming to individuals of all ages and skill levels in 15 communities across the state, according to information provided to the River Parks board. Its headquarters are in Tulsa.

In addition to providing a venue and programming for soccer enthusiasts, the organization, established in 1992, gives financial aid to students and has helped 1,000 soccer players secure college scholarships.

The West Bank Sports Complex's training facility serves approximately 170,000 people a year, according to the data provided to River Parks.

