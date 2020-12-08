Resuming full police academies is Tulsa mayor's top public safety priority

Returning annual police academies to their maximum capacity is his top public safety priority in the coming year, Mayor G.T. Bynum told an advisory group Tuesday.
"No. 1 for us is a focus on moving toward the recommended manpower level that we need within the Tulsa Police Department," Bynum told a meeting of the Mayor's Police and Community Coalition.
Bynum said the department grew from about 730 sworn officers several years ago to 850 earlier this year. He indicated that the force shrank a little in recent months because of retirements and attrition.
Bynum said the recommended strength is 950 officers.
For several years, the city had been able to fund academies for the maximum 90 new officers annually. This year, though, it cut back because of the COVID-19 recession.
Bynum said the city is on track to meet its current budget, despite an 8% drop in sales tax receipts.
Some of the additional police personnel, Bynum said, would be deployed as community resource officers.
"It makes such a difference when you have an officer or officers who are able to be out on foot in the community meeting people," he said.
Bynum said surveys by the city show that "about 70%" of Tulsans trust the police, but he said that figure can be misleading.
"When you go down to the (census tract level), in some parts of our city, trust of the police is in the 90s," he said. "But then there are other census tracts where it's about 20 or 30%. What we want to do is deploy community resource officers into those specific areas where we know the challenge for trust in the department is the greatest."
Implementing that plan, though, depends on adding more officers to the force, Bynum said.
"The challenge to this is that you're pulling off officers who would otherwise be on a beat," he said.
Information and technology upgrades are another priority, Bynum said. That includes possibly replacing body- and dashcams with newer models.
Bynum also said it's time to update the city's 4-year-old community policing plan.
Asked his reaction to the city's recently released Equality Indicators report, Bynum said it "shows progress but not the kind of progress I would like."
