Report summary cites need to transform TPD's 'organizational culture'; praises new collaborative partnerships

A long-awaited evaluation of the Tulsa Police Department’s community policing efforts will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday during a virtual public meeting.

CNA, an Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit that works with law enforcement agencies across the country to analyze and resolve problems, will present its findings and recommendations, followed by TPD’s presentation of its short-term action plan.

There will be no opportunity for the public to ask questions, and the report itself will not be released until after the meeting, according to the city. It can be accessed at that time at tulsapolicenews.org.

The Tulsa World requested a copy of the report on Wednesday through the state's Open Records Act. The city declined to provide it. City spokesman Carson Colvin said, "Due to the importance of this report, we wanted to ensure everyone was given access to it all at the same time."

Even city councilors have not been provided the document, though they did receive a high-level overview of the report in private, small group meetings with CNA officials this week.

The PowerPoint presentation states that TPD has made progress in its community policing practices through the creation of a Community Engagement Unit and community advisory boards and its use of body-worn cameras.

Other areas of improvement include new collaborative partnerships and improved relations with the Hispanic community, as well as the “view that TPD senior leaders are collaborative."

The report also notes the department’s work to support crime victims.

The overview says the gaps and opportunities for change in TPD’s community policies include:

Organizational culture needs to transform.

Community engagement is too infrequent and event-focused.

Marginalized communities report lower trust and negative perceptions of police.

The lack of transparency in community relations.

Community policing faces gaps in training.

More positive relationships, resources and prevention are needed in high-crime areas.

CNA’s briefing for city councilors also laid out suggestions for improving TPD’s collaborative policing practices. The model focuses on four areas: Trust and Relationships, Training, Community Engagement and Organizational Structure.

Under Trust and Relationships, the model recommends holding regular town hall meetings, increasing transparency regarding complaints against the Police Department and expanding foot patrols in heavily populated areas.

The recommended improvements under Training include seeking diverse community input on curriculum and instruction and increasing community policing training for all officers.

The Organizational Structure changes recommended include recruiting a more diverse workforce, revising the officer performance evaluation system and focusing on beat integrity.

As for community policing itself, the model presented by CNA suggests strengthening community leadership and input through the community advisory boards, increasing positive contacts with residents and conducting collaborative beat projects.

The city contracted with CNA in 2020 to conduct the evaluation. At the time, the city said it was mandating that CNA use a community-based participatory action research model to engage community members and organizations as co-researchers.

According to CNA’s report to city councilors, 148 people participated in the community meetings, 55 people were interviewed and 28 people took part in focus groups. Nearly 500 people completed a survey on the subject.

