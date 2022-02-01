Replacement of sewage lagoons with sewer system a success for Berryhill schools

Campbell, who retired last year, said the first cell of the lagoon was built in 1968, with two more constructed in 1972 to accommodate the new high school. Since then, the school system’s enrollment has grown from 800 to as many as 1,285, Campbell said.

“Obviously, this lagoon creates many maintenance costs and possible health risks for our students and staff, which has always been a concern,” he said. “You probably got a whiff of it as you walked in this morning. That is something we have had to live with for many years.”

The benefits of reclaiming the half acre on which the lagoons sit include adding more land for possible development and decreasing potential risks for students and staff, Campbell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though no definitive plans for the site are in place, one idea that has been floated from time to time is to build a concrete or asphalt pad on the land in the form of a football field “where our band students can practice marching. … That was the initial plan, with the idea of maybe building something later on,” Campbell said.

Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon said his community was excited to be part of the project.