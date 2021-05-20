Rep. Stephanie Bice breaks with most Republicans to back Jan. 6 commission

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rep. Stephanie Bice broke with her Oklahoma colleagues and most Republicans on Wednesday to support the creation of a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex.

“It is critically important that the commission’s work not interfere with ongoing criminal investigations, but there is much more we must know about the circumstances surrounding that day,” the freshman Oklahoma City lawmaker said.

The resolution was approved 252 to 175, with all of the votes against coming from Republicans. Top Republican leaders came out this week against the legislation, which is opposed by former President Donald Trump, and most GOP lawmakers followed.