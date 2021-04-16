 Skip to main content
Rep. Mauree Turner is 'comfortable with being uncomfortable' in Oklahoma's Legislature
OKLAHOMA CITY - Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, may never feel totally comfortable within the Oklahoma state Capitol.

As Oklahoma's first Muslim lawmaker and the first openly nonbinary state legislator in the country, Turner, who is also Black, is perhaps the state's most diverse elected official.

No doubt Turner, 28, stands out among the majority of mostly white Republican men who control Oklahoma's Legislature.

But standing out isn't always advantageous, especially for Turner, who is probably the most progressive elected Democrat in a state ruled by conservatives. Republican state legislators outnumber Democrats by more than 4:1.

