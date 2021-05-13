Rep. Bice calls Rep. Cheney a distraction, backs removing her from House Republican leadership

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rep. Stephanie Bice and at least two other U.S. House members from Oklahoma backed the removal on Wednesday of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from the House Republican leadership team.

Bice, R-Oklahoma City, said Cheney, who has repeatedly criticized former President Donald Trump for questioning the results of the 2020 election, had become a distraction to Republicans who want to focus on fighting the Democratic policy agenda.

“I’m in Congress to serve my constituents, first and foremost, and as Republicans, we cannot let any divisiveness within the party distract us from that job,” Bice said.

“I have previously supported Rep. Cheney, I have enjoyed working with her and she has my utmost respect, but it’s time for the caucus to focus on our common goals. As such, this morning I voted to remove Representative Liz Cheney from leadership.”