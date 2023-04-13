OKLAHOMA CITY — Citing a desire to shrink state government, Gov. Kevin Stitt this week disbanded the state's Interagency Council on Homelessness.

But a former council chairman said the panel's work was far from over.

The council, formed in 2004 under former Gov. Brad Henry, worked with state and federal agencies, nonprofits and other groups across Oklahoma to reduce homelessness. Greg Shinn, a member and former chairman of the 26-person council, expressed concern that the governor's decision will leave Oklahoma without a statewide strategy for addressing homelessness.

The governor believes in keeping state government small and feels confident that the council has accomplished its task of coming up with solutions to reduce homelessness, Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper said in a statement.

"The work doesn’t stop," she said. "The governor trusts the pertinent agencies, especially the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, to continue their work to reduce homelessness, in addition to ongoing efforts happening at the local level."

Shinn, the chief housing officer at Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said the panel had already begun work on a new five-year plan to reduce homelessness. For its previous plan, the council solicited input from stakeholders across the state and received responses from more than 700 Oklahomans.

Although the state has seen some success in reducing the number of veterans experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness is up 115% in the past eight years, and unsheltered homelessness has increased 62% during that same time period, he said.

"I think it's a real loss for the state," Shinn said of the governor's decision. "It's very disappointing, and I think it's shortsighted."

He added that the council received no state funding, "so this has no impact on the size of government."

There's no other Oklahoma entity that tackles and reports on homelessness as a statewide issue, he said.

The council has brought thousands of people together at various forums to discuss the issues driving homelessness and strategies to help unhoused Oklahomans. The panel also identified gaps in services and promoted best practices for reducing homelessness, Shinn said.

While criticizing Stitt's decision, Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, praised city leaders for taking greater steps to reduce homelessness.

“The governor’s decision to end the Interagency Council on Homelessness couldn’t come at a worse time for Oklahomans," Nichols said in a statement. "Last year, Tulsa launched an aggressive effort to address this issue, and it’s a shame that the governor is waving a white flag to a challenge plaguing communities across the state."

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum formed an 11-member task force last year to come up with a long-term strategy for how the city can assist the broader community in addressing homelessness. He also announced a $500 million program that aims to increase the amount of transitional, supportive and affordable housing across the city over the next two years.

The Governor's Office did not respond to a question about whether Stitt is considering disbanding other gubernatorial councils, task forces or advisory boards.

Earlier this year, Stitt briefly and inexplicably disbanded the state's Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Task Force. Following questions from the Tulsa World, the governor revived the task force created to address a backlog of untested rape kits.

