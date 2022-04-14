Rare recount by Tulsa County Election Board yields same results

“I demand a recount” might be an almost comically clichéd part of our lexicon, but in fact, at least in Oklahoma, actual election recounts are pretty rare.

But that’s just what took place Thursday morning at the Tulsa County Courthouse — a hand recount of the 206 Tulsa County votes cast this month in the Sand Springs City Council Ward 1 runoff election.

Cody Worrell’s margin of victory over Michael Phillips on election night, April 5, was two votes — among the narrowest of narrow margins.

Even Worrell has said he doesn’t blame Phillips for seeking a recount under the circumstances, adding that had the tables been turned, he probably would have done the same.

Thursday’s recount in the courtroom of Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond didn’t change a thing, however.

Of the 206 total votes cast in Tulsa County — 116 in Precinct 851, 76 in Precinct 857 and 14 voted absentee by mail — the final tally remained 110 votes for Worrell and 96 for Phillips.

The overall vote total is complicated a bit because Sand Springs’ Ward 1 encompasses a small piece of Osage County, where an additional 28 votes were cast — eight for Worrell and 20 for Phillips, state election data indicate.

But Osage County’s votes weren’t contested, so that means the election night vote totals of 118 for Worrell and 116 for Phillips will stand.

For his part, Phillips is content that the process played out fully and appropriately, even if he still lost the election.

“I am perfectly satisfied,” he said. “There’s always the very slimmest of chances (of a changed outcome), … but it was worth pursuing.”

The endeavor required Phillips to put down a deposit of $600 to cover the cost of the recount, money that would have been refunded to him had the election outcome changed.

He likely will get a portion of that back, paying only for the actual cost of the recount.

Worrell, who now is looking ahead to being seated on Sand Springs’ City Council, said he, too, had confidence in the system.

“I’ve always felt pretty good about our Oklahoma election system, especially compared to some of the other states that have a lot of trouble,” he said. “Every time I’ve voted, the volunteers have always been professional and seemed like they were doing what they were supposed to be doing.”

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman sees the outcome as a victory no matter which candidate walked away with the most votes.

“When our numbers match up, for the system, it’s always a victory,” she said. “We’re very, very confident in the system that we have in place, and then of course our voting devices, so when the numbers match up to what we know that they should be, that’s always a wonderful thing.”

Freeman said recounts are pretty rare.

“This is my first recount as secretary, and I’ve been secretary now for five years,” she said. “So, no, they’re not that common.

“This was an extremely close race, with two votes, so it’s no wonder that they would want to just make sure,” she said. “I don’t blame the candidates at all for wanting to make sure.”

