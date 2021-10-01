Rally for Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer targets other Republicans

“Does anybody here like Mitt Romney?” he asked the several hundred in attendance.

“Nooo!” came the reply.

Loyalty to Trump, insistence that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and must be overturned, and a conviction that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a scam or a fraud or made way too much of were common themes throughout the evening.

No widespread voting irregularities from 2020 have been proven to the satisfaction of people who are experts on elections, and close to 700,000 Americans, including more than 10,000 Oklahomans, have died from COVID.

But a significant share of the voting public doesn’t believe either, or at least not in the generally accepted forms, and that is driving a revolt in the Republican Party.

State GOP Chairman John Bennett, who has angered some long-time Republicans by openly supporting Lahmeyer, mocked a Lankford supporter he said had called him.

“I said, ‘Why are you supporting him?’ He said, ‘Because he’s a nice guy.’

“We don’t need nice guys,” said Bennett. “What we need are fighters!”