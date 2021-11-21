Questions surrounding Hotel to Housing homeless program lead to new city requirements for funding

She added: “There is a reason we gave (Housing Solutions employee) Tyler Parette a key to the city. There is a reason that whenever there is a problem I call Becky Gligo. I am not getting any heartburn over Housing Solutions having this. Not one bit, because I’ve worked with them, and I’ve seen the work they are doing.”

Councilor Lori Decter Wright praised Housing Solutions’ work and reminded her colleagues that the problems detailed in the Hotel to Housing story are not unique to the homeless population.

“Drug use, prostitution, pets fighting, all came with people that were coming out of apartments in much of the same ways as people coming off the streets,” Wright said. “... It has been a learning experience, and I think now more than ever we are primed to really move forward in mitigating homelessness in our community.”

The City Council eventually approved Housing Solutions’ request for funding for the new low-barrier shelter — with Dodson’s support. On Friday, she said she was glad to learn the city would be including operations standards in its funding contracts with organizations operating noncongregate shelters.