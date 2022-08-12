Questioning the Candidates: District 9 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

Read the questions and answers of other districts

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

The candidates’ responses, by district, will be posted online this week. To determine what City Council district you reside in, click here or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780. There also a map at the end of this story.

City Council elections will be held Aug. 23. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Nov. 8.

Jayme Fowler is seeking a second term on the council. Fowler, 63, is a wealth manager with Oak Creek Private Wealth. Chad Hotvedt, 38, is a special education instructor. Crosby, 38, mental health provider.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Jayme Fowler: To serve the citizens of District 9 and city of Tulsa. I’m not a politician. I’m a native Tulsan and native of District 9, and I’d like to see both continue to prosper and flourish. I am the only current councilor that is a business person.

Chad Hotvedt: I believe I am the best candidate because I work with our young people daily and see the struggles of everyday Tulsans.

I am a veteran, a special education teacher, and an adoptive father. I am a public servant who will step up in the same way I did when I served my country and later received an honorable discharge.

I believe in being a part of solving problems, not just talking about them. That’s when Carly and I saw that children that needed help, we fostered and then adopted. It’s why I knew after the teacher walkout that I had a responsibility to step up and serve my community as an educator. I did not take this commitment lightly. I joined our schools as a substitute and became a paraprofessional before getting certified to teach.

We need leaders who know the struggles Tulsans face and actively work to make things better.

District 9 deserves a councilor who informs our community about what is happening around our city. Our councilors should be meeting with constituents in person regularly, posting regularly on social media, sending emails, or making phone calls about changes that pertain to Tulsa. We deserve a councilor who is engaged with all his constituents.

Lee Ann Crosby: I am not running for City Council for a title. I am running for the people of Tulsa, working to give Tulsans what they deserve. I have been working in the community for many years building relationships, learning the needs of Tulsan’s to better meet the needs of the citizens. I care about Tulsa!

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

Jayme Fowler: Economic Growth. The city of Tulsa’s population has remained basically flat for the last decade. Tulsa cannot afford to ignore the energy industry, but the city needs to focus on additional areas of “core competency”.

Northeast Oklahoma has abundant water resources, very cheap, clean, and reliable energy. The chamber (of commerce) has identified some potential areas of growth to focus on such as regional headquarters and/or national headquarters for companies. In addition, Tulsa is also driven by small, high tech, and closely held businesses.

Out of nowhere, Tulsa has become a national leader in attracting “remote workers”. Through philanthropic vision and strategic planning this should remain a bright spot.

Last, the city/region has come very close to landing some “game changing” companies, Tesla and Panasonic. At some point in time, we’ll land one of these big companies. In the meantime, we’ll continue to grow through small businesses, organic growth, and remote learning.

Chad Hotvedt: Tulsans experiencing homelessness and lack of mental health care are the biggest challenges to our city.

While not all individuals who experience homelessness are also suffering from mental health challenges, it is absolutely crucial we work to address both issues head on and simultaneously.

I would love to take a hard look at what Houston has done to cut the number of citizens experiencing homelessness by 63% and reduce the time on the waitlist for housing to under 40 days. Tulsa should be looking at cities across the country to find examples of effective solutions that fit our local context.

Lee Ann Crosby: The challenge is to prepare Tulsa for future generations. This means safeguarding water and air quality, offering medical and mental health services, and matching Tulsans in need with available resources.

The working families who move Tulsa forward deserve the best quality of life in a city they can be proud of.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

Jayme Fowler: 61st Street and Peoria Avenue is one of the poorest neighborhoods in Tulsa. A dedicated group of stakeholders has worked behind the scenes with landlords to enhance security in the neighborhood. In addition, WIN (Working in Neighborhoods) has addressed hundreds of cases in the neighborhoods adjacent to 61st and Peoria. My wife is a TPS teacher at McClure, and we have endowed Marshall and McClure elementary schools.

Community engagement with the surrounding neighborhoods, adjacent to Johnson Park, has begun to “reimagine” a new Johnson Park. City and community partners are now collaborating on a master plan for 61st and Peoria for 2022-2023.

Our less fortunate/unhoused population is growing in Tulsa. Innovative solutions need to be explored. State leaders signed into law HB 1337. It’s my understanding, in layman’s terms, that a hospital or licensed psychiatric care facility can now be reimbursed for indigent care through Medicaid.

For the first time, health care and mental health care providers can now set up health care clinics in schools, community centers, or stand-alone clinics, and treat our less fortunate and unhoused in a much more proactive way.

Economic incentives to build more “affordable housing” is critical to a brighter Tulsa.

Chad Hotvedt: Housing and infrastructure improvements are the two biggest challenges in District 9.

As Tulsans, we have seen what community involvement and investment can do for infrastructure. We should continue and enhance our investment in strategic ways to meet the needs of a growing city.

We should also address the need for low barrier/low income housing opportunities. Some of the lower-income options in my district are going to stop accepting vouchers. This will create more demand for lower income housing that we currently do not have. Our citizens need somewhere to live.

These are some of the challenges in District 9 that have been ignored for too long.

Lee Ann Crosby: Communication is key, that's why it's my top priority to hold regular town hall meetings across our district so that I can stay in touch with the people I will be working for to give them the district that they deserve.

Case in point, if City Hall was more in tune, we wouldn’t be seeing the outrageous increases in our water bills that we have over the last 5 years. In particular, we need to listen to Tulsa’s senior citizens and those on fixed incomes.

There are many individuals experiencing homelessness in District 9. Addressing these challenges by going out into the community to teach life skills, which in turn increases self-sufficiency.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

Jayme Fowler: I was brought home from the hospital to Brookside, and I now live farther south in the same district. My wife and I have friends from all kinds of faiths, backgrounds, and political beliefs. To serve the citizens of D-9, a city councilor needs to be able to work with and respect people from all walks of life. I’ve strived to serve all the citizens of D-9 and Tulsa with balance and fairness.

Chad Hotvedt: I believe that I am the best candidate because I work with our young people daily and see the struggles of everyday Tulsans. I am a veteran, a special education teacher, and an adoptive father. I am a public servant who will step up in the same way I did when I served my country and later received an honorable discharge.

I believe in being a part of solving problems, not just talking about them. That’s when Carly and I saw that children that needed help, we fostered and then adopted.

It’s why I knew after the teacher walkout that I had a responsibility to step up and serve my community as an educator. I did not take this commitment lightly. I joined our schools as a substitute and later became a paraprofessional before getting certified to teach through the Troops to Teachers Program. We need leaders who know the struggles Tulsans face and actively work to make things better.

District 9 also deserves a councilor who informs our community about what is happening around our city. Our councilors should be meeting with constituents in person regularly, posting regularly on social media, sending emails, or making phone calls about changes that pertain to Tulsa.

We deserve a councilor who is engaged with all its constituents. If elected, I will do just that.

Lee Ann Crosby: It is up to the voters to decide who the best candidate is. Service is what gives us meaning, and that's why it would be a great honor for me to serve Tulsa in City Hall.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

Jayme Fowler: I have had private conversations with some city officials and a developer about a much larger and closer bus station/transportation hub to 61st and Peoria. If a citizen has no or low access to transportation, among the essential services, then the cycle of poverty and despair will continue.

My wife took 5th grade children from her school on a field trip, and children were shocked and amazed about the outside world just a mile from their school. Basic transportation, a bus or Uber, is one of the basic building blocks of “Getting Ahead”. 61st and Peoria desperately needs a “transportation hub”.

Chad Hotvedt: I think we should bury our power lines. They’re not only an eyesore, but they’re more susceptible to failing in extreme weather. Burying the power lines would improve our city’s aesthetic while protecting our electric supply and keeping us all safer.

Lee Ann Crosby: Tulsa is overdue for a once-in-a-generation infrastructure audit assessing current and future needs. Often overlooked but particularly important now is Tulsa’s power grid.

We must weigh the needs of the future against the demands of today to ensure that Tulsa’s next generation can maximize its future. We need a robust grid to do this. I want to be part of leading a once-in-a-generation infrastructure audit.

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

Jayme Fowler: The Police Department already has an internal affairs department, the OSBI, the attorney general, and a citizen’s oversight board. Moreover, whenever a Tulsa police officer is involved in a shooting it is “automatically” sent to the district attorney for review. I feel there’s already enough “checks and balances in place” to not warrant independent oversight currently. However, situations and circumstances could change with the TPD.

Chad Hotvedt: Yes, there should be some independent oversight of the Police Department.

Tulsa has one of the highest rates of officer involved shootings in the nation (Source: Police Scorecard). Increased resources and funding to the Police Department have not resolved this issue.

Having a diverse group of citizens review complaints, determine when uses of force are excessive, incorporate community involvement, and highlight good outcomes and successes will go a long way toward addressing accountability and incorporating the recommendations from the Tulsa Equality Indicators plan.

I would like to see a citizen representative from each council district on the committee. This would help our communities understand what our officers are experiencing, and it would help officers learn what our communities need. I think it is a win-win.

Lee Ann Crosby: The buck stops at City Hall, and City Council has a major role to play in ensuring that the community is well represented when it comes to matters of public safety. We have to work together to make sure that the police have the resources they need to protect our great city and that the voices of our communities are heard and well represented.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

Jayme Fowler: The city of Tulsa is facing a tremendous shortage of “affordable housing”. The “hand” of the city, through legislation, tax credits, city ordinances, and affiliated agencies like PartnerTulsa, should continue to shape and guide the marketplace to build more affordable housing. “Traditional” public housing has had poor results in Tulsa. River West (living wage mixed with subsidized tenants) in west Tulsa is a model to be possibly replicated in more areas in Tulsa. River West was financed with a variety of public and private funding sources.

Chad Hotvedt: Yes, I think it is the city government’s responsibility to ensure affordable housing. Tulsa is a “housing first city,” so I think we should act like one.

Finding creative solutions to ensure the housing we do have does not deteriorate incentivize people to invest in affordable housing, and help our housing owners who have a hard time filling out the paperwork for Section 8 vouchers.

Lee Ann Crosby: The current trickle-down housing policy isn’t well suited to meet the needs of hard-working Tulsans.

We need to bring together the best and brightest in our community to help alleviate the pressure of the housing crisis facing Tulsans which has been brewing for well over a decade.

We need an assessment of out-of-the-area property owners to best understand the current situation.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why?

(Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

Jayme Fowler: The way the law is currently proposed does not address the “real issues”. Not in favor. Let’s look at some other solutions that place a lesser burden on everyone involved. Let’s address the problems and not the symptoms.

Chad Hotvedt: No, I would not support this. This would essentially criminalize those experiencing homelessness. Putting them in jail doesn’t help.

As a city, we need to find a way to help these people become contributing members of our community.

It costs up to $54 a day to hold a person in jail in Tulsa. That is $1620 a month for one person. That’s $19,440 a year for one person. By contrast, it costs an estimated $12,800 to provide someone with permanent, safe and stable shelter.

I know our city can do better things with taxpayer dollars than spending them on more incarceration.

Lee Ann Crosby: Criminalizing people experiencing homeless is not going to solve the problem but will instead compound it. As a longtime advocate and volunteer working with people who are experiencing homelessness, I’ve observed that helping them acquire life skills is the most effective long term solution.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

Jayme Fowler: If a local health care official, business owner, or Tulsa County Health Department “recommends” wearing a mask to combat Covid I have in the past and I will again, if we see our Covid numbers creep back up. I supported the mask “resolution” (encouraging, not mandating, Tulsans to follow CDC guidelines) which was unanimously approved by the City Council.

Chad Hotvedt: Yes, I prefer to take guidance from experts.

Lee Ann Crosby: Probably. By working in conjunction with county and state health o2fficials we have to keep in mind that there's only so much that can be done. We just experienced a once in a 100 year pandemic.

As we learned in 2020, city mask mandates were essentially unenforceable and are properly under the purview of the Health Department. Individuals, businesses, places of work, etc., should follow the guidance of the Tulsa Health Department.

That said, more should have been done for our seniors and those facing the end of life alone during the crisis instead of arguing over masks. It shouldn’t have been a fault line.

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

Jayme Fowler: Permitting and inspections. The city has gotten better with permitting and inspections, but we need to have more automation, streamlining, and faster turnaround on permitting. In addition, our inspections need to be more “consistent”. Overall permitting and inspections have gotten better, but there’s still room for improvement.

Chad Hotvedt: Social and economic development. It is the lowest funded by about $10 million. I would focus on housing, animal welfare, and providing equitable economic opportunities for all Tulsans.

Lee Ann Crosby: Crafting a budget is one of the most important tasks put to the City Council.

We need to be mindful that the employees who are on the front lines, out in the middle of winter and repairing busted water mains aren’t overlooked. Or, for example, Animal Welfare is properly staffed and has the resources they need. We need to support salaries commensurate with hard work and years of dedication.

Too many times, wants are put above needs. We need to recruit the best talent and retain the best and brightest.

11. And finally, where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

Jayme Fowler: I spent time away from Tulsa and worked for asset management firms in New York, San Diego, and Los Angeles. I’ve lived in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and Birmingham, and I have traveled to cities throughout the United States. All these cities have their “unique” signatures.

For so long Tulsa’s unique signature was the oil and gas business. Tulsa needs one “big bang” to really take our growth from “plodding,” linear growth to “accelerating” growth. The mayor one day rattled off all the incredible things happening in Tulsa. The Gathering Place, Discovery Lab, Greenwood Rising, Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, Gilcrease, River Parks, OK Pop, Turkey Mountain, BMX. The citizens of Tulsa, government leaders, the universities, business leaders, philanthropists have all joined hands in crafting a bright future for Tulsa.

Let’s narrow our focus and messaging just a little tighter. We are on the right track.

Chad Hotvedt: I think our city is lagging in programs to educate its citizens in high demand jobs. I want to see programs in place that train our people and then help with job placement. I want to see programs that will help Tulsans start their own business by supporting them as they apply for loans and write a business plan. I want to work alongside our business community to help place new Tulsa entrepreneurs with mentors to help ensure they will succeed.

Lee Ann Crosby: Workforce training is crucial. Businesses are more likely to come to a place with an abundance of skilled labor. We have a world class vocational training system and we just need to ramp it up so that we don’t lose any more opportunities like Panasonic.

We need to take care of the Tulsans that are here by meeting their needs first and improving the quality of life attainable by citizens.

Related