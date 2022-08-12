Questioning the Candidates: District 8 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

Related

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

The candidates’ responses, by district, will be posted online this week. To determine what City Council district you reside in, click here or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780. There also a map at the end of this story.

City Council elections will be held Aug. 23. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Nov. 8.

Lakin, 55, is CEO of Tulsa Community Foundation. He was first elected to the City Council in 2011. Houston, 67, is vice president of American Century Life Insurance Company.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Phil Lakin: I love this city and I’m wired to pour my heart and soul into what I love, which is what I do every day as CEO of Tulsa Community Foundation and as District 8 City Councilor.

Tulsa is not a thing to me; it’s literally a part of me. I can think of no better way to give back to Tulsa than by continuing to serve.

My values are part of everything I do: professionalism, perfection, integrity, civility, and humility. I expect these traits of myself and others, especially those at City Hall, who are always serving citizens.

Our work has advanced to be more efficient and customer-focused, equating to fiscal constraint and better services. But there’s much more work to do.

My best work as a councilor is engaging deeply in and leading our most complex issues, from building consensus among HOAs and city engineers to assembling multi-year, billion-dollar streets and visionary initiatives. And I’m very intentional about constantly communicating, particularly during the flood and about street projects that impact our lives, to provide quick, early and accurate information, before residents have questions or concerns.

I look forward to continuing to do this work and represent District 8.

Scott Houston: I believe it’s time for a new voice.

Also, as a businessman and political outsider, I have made it a big focus to knock doors in my district. Through this, I learned that there are a number of issues that are very important to my neighbors that I believe I am best suited to address.

Our district and city could use more business-minded problem-solvers who know their most important duty is representing their constituents’ wishes and finding solutions to challenges that have lingered in our city for too long.

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

Phil Lakin: Developing our economy in a balanced way; building affordable housing, tackling our homelessness situation, and providing adequate mental health services; and, breaking through the cycle of crime through police retention, recruitment, and tools and programs that allow police to more effectively respond.

Scott Houston: The single biggest issue to District 8 encompasses our safety and first responders.

Our law enforcement officers and firefighters do an incredible job, and they all feel a “call” to protect Tulsa citizens. We should do our best to work with their leaders to identify critical needs as budgets are approved.

Some steps have been taken, but after years of equipment aging, personnel retiring without immediate replacements among other factors, we should look at what can be done to help replace equipment and do what is necessary to make the positions attractive to qualified candidates. They deserve our respect and support.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

Phil Lakin: District 8 residents wanted wider roads. I promised I would deliver them, and I have. But getting widening funds is difficult. I had to lift the widening moratorium that was put in place in 2008 by another council and mayor. And I had to build a case for support so my colleagues could understand the urgency of our situation (for example, on Yale (81st to 91st), TPD recorded 177 accidents, 76 serious, one fatality - 300% more accidents than Harvard).

My efforts paid off: two widening projects are complete, with two more projects on Yale and 81st are in progress, with 15 new miles of sidewalk. I’ve purposefully involved homeowners in every aspect of planning: lane width, screening wall design, landscaping, and more all are shaped by neighbors.

District 8 wants better public safety. We are currently 151 officers short and are at full strength within the Fire Department. While a councilor, I have always supported the budgets for these critical departments.

The council created a dedicated funding stream for an additional 160 police officers and 65 firefighters and earmarked over $100 million for public safety equipment in Improve Our Tulsa 1 and 2, all necessary in delivering better, timely services.

Scott Houston: As I mentioned, safety and better supporting our first responders is very important. The other major challenge facing my district is educating the constituents on what issues our city leaders are considering. Communicating in advance of City Council votes to really understand how the district feels and considering the impact these decisions will have on residents. People feel uninformed and disenfranchised. I plan to create a business owners group and a residential leaders group to use as a sounding board.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

Phil Lakin: No one has to guess whether or not I’m going to do the work for District 8 and our city because, for 11 years, I’ve proven to my constituents and to Tulsans that I have the resources, abilities, and deep interest in serving our city, setting a vision and priorities, and leading efforts to make our city better and more prosperous for all.

Roads are wider and being rehabilitated all across District 8 because of my efforts and consistent project oversight and review. I helped lead our city’s efforts with Improve Our Tulsa, Vision, and IOT2, drafting original plans and general allocations, facilitating planning sessions to achieve consensus among all councilors and the mayor, and actively promoting the packages’ approval through various town halls, speakers’ bureaus, and other campaigning efforts.

I was involved and engaged at every level, all the time, and am seeking the opportunity to continue to provide this type of leadership in the packages and projects that will continue to be vetted and put before our voters so we can continue to invest in items that will change Tulsa’s trajectory and improve our quality of life and safety.

Scott Houston: I will bring a fresh perspective and a strongly conservative voice to the council. I am not aspiring for a political career, so this position won’t be a first step toward other positions. I have listened to my neighbors and will be their voice on the council. I will draw upon my extensive business experience as I work to represent my district. I am not influenced by any person, group, or entity other than the residents of my district.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

Phil Lakin: I will continue to advocate for the south Tulsa dam. Councilor Jeannie Cue and I advocated for the addition of this lake and pedestrian bridge in south Tulsa, which has been contemplated and needed for decades. Both Jenks and south Tulsa voters overwhelmingly supported the dam, lake, and pedestrian bridge in at least two public votes, to enhance the river’s beauty and attract multiple economic development opportunities for business and retailers that want to locate next to a full river, where recreational activities and opportunities are numerous.

Scott Houston: Many neighborhoods in my district have lighting and signage issues, which people feel are safety concerns.

The more people I talk to about their overall concerns, the more important this need becomes. Entrances are not lit well enough and need upgrading. Some of these are HOA (Homeowners Association) issues, but some are not. I want to look at these to see where I may be able to get assistance. Safety is essential to all of us.

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

Phil Lakin: I continue to fully back TPD Chief Franklin and Tulsa Police Department’s leadership in making the changes that they know are important in continuing to improve policing, police accountability, and police relations among the public, including community policing and enhanced community engagement.

Scott Houston: No. I believe we have qualified leaders within the department capable of overseeing how and why our officers act in situations. I think it is counter productive to have oversight by individuals that don’t have the education, training, and on-the-job experience necessary to evaluate the department.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

Phil Lakin: I’ve been deeply involved in allocating pandemic relief funds and making funding recommendations to the full council. My initial allocation proposal to the American Rescue Plan Act working group called for $10 million to be allocated for “(a)ffordable housing partnerships (TAEO, Housing Solutions, et al) to increase home ownership in underserved areas of COT.”

The city alone is not responsible for providing affordable housing, but the city is and should continue to be a major partner in all affordable housing efforts, whether they be sponsored by the philanthropic sector or tied to federal or state efforts.

The city’s emphasis on affordable housing has grown dramatically over the last five years because of the emphasis that the mayor and council have placed on ensuring quality and habitable housing for Tulsa citizens.

Scott Houston: I would have to gather the necessary information in order to answer this question. My questions would be: Define affordable housing and what constitutes our shortage? Define how much affordable housing is enough, and who decides this? Who will be able to take advantage of the housing? Where will the housing be located, and who decided this? Who will own the properties?.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why?

(Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

Phil Lakin: The ordinance has not moved forward for council consideration yet because it still requires a bit of work.

I hear from so many residents and property owners who are very concerned about their own and their employees’ safety. Many business owners have lost significant income due to trespassing or obstruction, and many have been financially harmed from crime and theft as well.

There is a path that will allow Tulsa Police officers to humanely enforce laws with those who consistently obstruct rights-of-way or interfere with businesses. We need to spend a bit more time looking for this right path, though, so police and the public are not continuing to encounter the same people, and so those who are homeless are receiving the proper services, including permanent shelter.

Additionally, we have to allow for the free movement on our sidewalks and rights of way for those with ADA concerns, and for those who are walking, running, biking and using other alternative modes of transportation to get to/from neighborhoods, businesses, and schools.

Scott Houston: I would vote for it. Our public safety is most important. And I will do what I can to protect our local businesses. I am not unsympathetic of our city’s homeless, but I will always support and protect our homeowners and business owners.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

Phil Lakin: Council supported a mask mandate when no vaccines were available and when all major hospitals, the Tulsa Health Department, and masses of physicians and nurses were petitioning the government to enact any kind of solution.

Retailers and restaurants were equal in their pleas, stating that they could not attract the necessary workforce to remain open without a mandate, given their employees’ close and constant interaction with the public. My primary focus was keeping businesses open.

The council chose not to implement a mask mandate action in August 2021, when the vaccine had been developed, infection and hospitalization rates were decreasing, and hospitals and the Health Department were not uniformly recommending masking.

I have not seen data that would make me believe that health officials will uniformly make the emergency public health recommendation like the one they had to make in 2020.

Scott Houston: No, I would not. I believe these mandates were a classic example of government overreach. And I believe my district shares the same thoughts. People should have the right to make their own decisions. So I would vote against mandates.

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

Phil Lakin: While the council adopted a budget that will allow the city to pay more competitive wages, which will help reduce staff shortages in 311 customer services, water billing, and other customer relation services, “Public Safety and Protection,” which includes Municipal Court, police, fire, EMSA, and TAEMA, is still my priority focus area.

This program received an allocation of $247 million in the budget the council approved recently, but citizens still want and deserve an increased level of public safety services.

While there are nationwide shortages of employees in all of these areas, particularly police and EMSA, we must continue to focus on closing the gap of 151 officers, so police can proactively patrol our neighborhoods and businesses and enhance their community engagement, crisis response team, and special service opportunities.

To municipal courts, the city has already invested $6.5 million in reforming our municipal court system, from simple goals like easier payment options and court date reminder texts, to the harder issues of extending court operating hours and special services dockets. Future budgets will need to cover the costs of these extended services, and the council will need to begin to prepare now for these programs’ success.

Scott Houston: I would support more funding for our public safety servants, primarily police officers and firefighters/paramedics. Better support for these departments is very important to District 8, as I’m sure they are to other districts as well. I would support funding for those things the leaders say will help their departments operate at their very best. Our police officers and firefighters love serving Tulsa, and I want them to have what they need to do that as safely, efficiently and successfully as possible.

11. And finally, where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

Phil Lakin: We have many opportunities to attract and retain a more skilled workforce for our existing and potential corporate employers. We’ve done so well over the last 10 years, but we must do way more in this space.

Multiple efforts are in play right now that have changed who is working here and who is compelled to work here: Remote Tulsa, Build in Tulsa, incubators in north/central/east Tulsa, etc.

Intensive recruitment efforts like the ones staged for Tesla must continue. Before long, we will hook another major, international corporation that will call Tulsa home, and Tulsa’s trajectory will positively change as a result as more corporations become interested in all that Tulsa has to offer, from quality of life to low living costs to an incredibly eager and hardworking labor force.

Intentional efforts also MUST commence to retain our current corporations that have chosen to have their headquarters in Tulsa and which have provided so much to Tulsa and Tulsans for so long. If we aren’t paying attention to them, someone else is, and we can’t afford to lose any of them.

Scott Houston: I believe we can do more to develop our riverfront. I am learning there are many facets to this challenge, and people are passionate on all sides. But I believe we can solve them. I am confident that with the right plan, this could be a central part of our future growth.

