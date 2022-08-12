Questioning the Candidates: District 7 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

Related

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

The candidates’ responses, by district, have been posted online this week. To determine what City Council district you reside in, click here or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780. There also a map at the end of this story.

City Council elections will be held Aug. 23. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Nov. 8.

Incumbent Lori Decter Wright is being challenged by Dr. Jerry Griffin and Ken Reddick. Wright, 47, is executive director of Kendall Whittier Inc. Griffin, 77, is a college professor and a member of the Tulsa Public Schools board. Reddick, 39, has run against Wright before. He is a certified project manager.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Jerry Griffin: To be a servant-leader to the citizens of Tulsa and the citizens of District 7. I have lived a life of service as a United States Marine, a Tulsa Police Officer, and a United States Peace Corps volunteer. I want to use my educational experience – Doctor of Education, Executive Juris Doctorate, Masters of Business Administration, and Masters of Criminal Justice to work with other councilors and the mayor to find creative solutions to tomorrow's issues.

Ken Reddick: I am running for Tulsa City Council to give this district knowledgeable representation. District 7 produces a large share of the revenue generated for our city. A healthy and efficient District 7 means a more robust budget for Tulsa, capable of addressing Tulsa’s needs in a timelier manner. Such as better faster street repairs, staffing a proper amount of police and firemen and making sure they have the best equipment necessary to serve our city.

Lori Decter Wright: I am seeking a third term to serve on City Council for District 7 to build upon the successes and momentum gained since I was first elected in November 2018.

I want to continue to tackle the eviction, housing and unsheltered homelessness crisis that is negatively impacting District 7 and the entire city of Tulsa. I want to ensure we continue to recover from all the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and become an even stronger and more resilient city.

I currently serve on several key committees, working groups, and task forces that are making tremendous strides in developing important policies and programs that will be transformational for our city, and I am excited to finally be in a position to bring them from the planning phase to implementation.

There are several issues specifically in District 7 that I have been working to address and want to see through including revitalization of the East 71st Street retail corridor, two major upcoming road widening projects in District 7, as well as improving overall neighborhood safety and beautification.

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

Jerry Griffin: There are multiple challenges facing Tulsa. In no particular order: (1) Improving police relations with the community. This is an age-old problem that must be addressed and refined by each generation. We should begin with a scientific police/community relations survey comparing the results to previous surveys. (2) Finding a solution to the homeless/transient population. I have proposed a network of transient villages funded and operated by community leaders. The purpose of these villages is to train those served to enter the workforce where practical or find appropriate social services for those unable to work.

Ken Reddick: Door to door this answer varies, but the two most common issues voters in District 7 agree on are inadequate street repairs that take too long, and retail theft.

I am the only qualified candidate with the ability to address the issues Tulsa has with road construction and other infrastructure projects. We need to reform our system and make it more competitive for contractors to bid on jobs. It’s not uncommon for city projects to receive a single bidder. That’s due to the fact that it is incredibly difficult to bid on Tulsa projects.

The second issue is a problem many communities are experiencing across the nation. We should adopt ideas that have proven results. I would like to see Tulsa implement the same community policing policies practiced by the Ten Point Coalition in Indianapolis. Their approach to specific crimes in particular neighborhoods has turned the tide in some of the most crime-stricken communities in their city.

Lori Decter Wright: The city faces a housing crisis that is negatively impacting Tulsans from every walk of life. Not only do we have more neighbors experiencing unsheltered homelessness but we also have citizens who are renting housing units but are in substandard living conditions. Many of those who do have quality, safe housing are often rent burdened, paying more than 30% of their income for rent.

There are local residents wishing to become homeowners but they are not able to competitively bid in this market when corporations and out-of-state investors are making cash offers above and beyond the seller’s asking price.

Last summer, after we had to evacuate Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments and rehouse 120 households, I formed the Residential Habitability Working Group to investigate policies we might implement to help mitigate substandard housing conditions.

That working group is bringing forward proposed ordinances this summer that, if passed, will put policies and protections in place for landlords and tenants. We need to continue to identify vacant and abandoned hotels and commercial buildings that could be rezoned and redeveloped into affordable and workforce housing.

We need to incentivize developers to build neighborhoods in our growing districts and improve housing options in existing neighborhoods.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

Jerry Griffin: First, district members must reach a consensus on who we as a district want to be and why; this means more than the traditional neighborhood — but an expanded outreach to businesses of all sizes and an outreach to all district members.

Secondly, working to improve Tulsa Public Schools as a whole and specifically focusing on schools in the district.

Ken Reddick: Shadow Mountain Apartments and closed/boarded up retail stores.

My immediate connections with local companies, small business owners and veterans organizations gives me special insight to this issue and plans that have had success around the country to address these specific issues.

The Shadow Mountain Apartments debacle was not the city of Tulsa’s fault. That being said, our city councilor has done absolutely nothing to address this issue and that’s a real shame.

There is a tremendous housing crisis in our nation and hundreds of apartments sit empty in the middle of our city. Empty strip malls are not a problem unique to Tulsa, but they are a major problem in this district. There are hundreds of thousands of square feet sitting empty and unused in our city.

This creates a derelict problem when it reaches a tipping point. Tulsa has seen an enormous boom in construction in its downtown district. Other parts of Tulsa are not having the same luck. Promenade Mall is practically empty, the entire west end of Woodland Hills Mall is vacant. Tulsa’s District 7 needs a city councilor that has a serious passion for serving the stakeholders of this district and addressing their specific needs.

Lori Decter Wright: District 7 generates significant retail sales tax revenues that fund the City’s core services so it’s essential to keep it thriving. Through rezoning and redevelopment efforts, my work during these last three years has been to reimagine and re-energize the E. 71st Street Corridor. We have brought several new restaurants, businesses and major retail stores into places and spaces that have been empty for several years. We have made major infrastructure improvements in the area and will be creating an Area Plan in collaboration with area businesses and residents to create a more cohesive built environment including streetscaping, signage, lighting, and placemaking.

The second concern for District 7 is overall security and safety. This encompasses everything from housing and homelessness, crime reduction, traffic calming and code enforcement. In collaboration with our City’s various departments, I will continue to empower business owners and residents to work together to report suspicious activity, notify us of code violations, and take action to reduce crime. I will continue to ensure we have the resources and coalitions needed by prioritizing funding of police, 911, fire and Working In Neighborhoods (WIN). And I will continue to support community programs and propose initiatives that improve public safety.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

Jerry Griffin: I bring decades of experience in service to Tulsa, and I have a broader understanding of the Tulsa political history than any of the other candidates for District 7. If one does not understand the past, it is impossible to work in the present and respond to the future.

Ken Reddick: My experience is uniquely beneficial for my district.

This is a small business owner and working middle-class family district. I know the hardships that my neighbors experience every day. I know what it’s like to worry about your kids being able to play in safe neighborhoods and parks. I know what it takes to run a small business in this city. I know what it’s like to serve on one of the largest HOA boards in Tulsa. I know what it’s like to wish the schools were performing better. I live here, I work here, I worship here, I was raised here.

I have seen these issues go unfixed and ignored my entire life and I, like everyone else, am tired of voting for the same old cookie-cutter candidate that brags about fixing a road while my local Walgreens is being robbed and half the kids in my children’s school cannot read at their grade level. My inability to tolerate low performing excuses is what makes me the best candidate in this race.

Lori Decter Wright: I am the best choice on the District 7 City Council ballot because I have a proven record of successful service to the citizens of District 7 as a city councilor during my first two terms.

In my 3.5 years on the City Council, I have secured $35 million for street repairs, reconstruction, and road widening projects; increased communications with constituents utilizing social media, email blasts, virtual and in-person meetings; passed balanced, responsible budgets every year; continued to fully fund public safety including expanded recruitment, training, pay raises and salary adjustments for police officers, firefighters and 911 operators as well as new equipment purchases and capital needs; expanded the Community Response Team to respond to mental health crisis calls; negotiated rezoning efforts on projects between constituents and developers across District 7; accelerated revitalization of commercial corridors and growth through redevelopment and rezoning; championed quality, affordable housing for families and seniors through direct action and policy work; supported funding for small businesses growth and sustainability; reformed the permitting process to help businesses launch, grow, and thrive; announced a public-private partnership to build a new 60-acre park in southeast Tulsa; and increased intergovernmental relations with county, state, federal and tribal officials.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

Jerry Griffin: Not just for District 7, but for all districts, the city must accelerate the replacement of lead service lines and develop a program to assist homeowners in replacing private service lines.

Ken Reddick: I would like to see a project across the entire city I call “Our Gathering Place.” I would like to see a small-scale park, unique to its community, built in every district with the intent of bringing neighbors closer together. I think this could unite communities with common goals. These would be outdoor small scale event centers that could facilitate whatever that community would be most interested in doing. Such as sporting activities, picnic venues, community gardening, etc.

Lori Decter Wright: We have acquired 60 acres of dedicated parkland along Highway 169 between E. 71st and E. 81st Streets that needs design work done in order to plan future infrastructure and capital improvements that will be needed to activate the space into a usable park benefitting the citizens of Tulsa.

This will also enable the city to identify opportunities for public-private partnerships to not only build the park for today’s generation of Tulsans but also sustain it for future generations.

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

Jerry Griffin: No. The Police Department already has many outside monitors beginning with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office and federal oversight by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Justice.

Ken Reddick: Absolutely not. I do not support any level of an O.I.M (Office of the Independent Monitor).

This idea has been used in other cities across our nation with the intent to undermine local police forces and cast doubt on their ability to serve and protect our community. I believe a call center, funded by the city but separate from the TPD, would be able to facilitate what people are really asking for here, and that’s someone who cares and will listen while also shining a light on misconduct and provide transparency.

We could offer some level of mediation and counsel that would actually work towards building bonds and bridges between law enforcement and the citizens of Tulsa.

Lori Decter Wright: There are best practices that other cities use when it comes to community policing in the 21st Century that we have yet to implement in Tulsa.

With the launch of the Real Time Information Center and more citizen surveillance, I do think we need to strengthen opportunities for accountability and transparency between the police department and citizens.

Many of our peer cities, especially those with Real Time Information Centers in place also have some sort of independent oversight entity.

What form this entity might take is ultimately up to Tulsans to decide. It is very clear to me that three years after Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposed Office of the Independent Monitor (OIM), there is not any sort of clear consensus on this issue with citizens nor police officers, which is why the council doesn’t have a clear consensus either.

I have no doubt that the dialogue will continue throughout our community regardless of who is elected to serve at City Hall. It is my hope that the citizens of Tulsa along with the police chief, mayor and councilors can determine, together in a highly cooperative and collaborative effort, what will best work for the highest benefit of all Tulsans.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

Jerry Griffin: The city government's responsibility is to assist the private sector in developing affordable housing – streamlining the approval process for new developments would be the first step.

It is possible the city could offer financial incentives to help spur the growth of new projects and rehabilitation of current housing.

Ken Reddick: It is the city’s job to make sure that those in the market and industry of building and providing housing to the public are as efficient and free of burdens as possible.

I believe the city could step in with specific challenges such as the Shadow Mountain Apartments issue and offer quick solutions. The city can also do things to incentivize local builders and property owners to provide affordable housing. There are many things Tulsa can do to help with affordable housing, mostly getting out of the way of the professionals that know how.

Lori Decter Wright: I think the city of Tulsa must absolutely do its part to ensure residents have safe, quality, affordable housing units.

To accomplish this, we must be willing to learn best practices from other cities and states. Then, we must craft policies and programs that honor Oklahoma state statutes while also bringing in new approaches to be implemented.

For example, rezoning existing properties to be redeveloped into housing as well as updating zoning on vacant land to accommodate new types of housing developments. We also have major sewer and water infrastructure installation and updates to make that will support new housing developments across our city, especially in less developed areas.

Finally, we can work with county, state, tribal and federal partners as well as private investors to unlock funding, grants and incentives to ensure we are able to efficiently build the thousands of housing units we need to meet the housing requirements of Tulsans today and in the future.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why?

(Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

Jerry Griffin: Yes and no. Certainly, we can't allow anyone (homeless or not) to obstruct public access to businesses. But fining and arresting a person for being homeless is nonsense, and Tulsa has done that in one form or another for decades, and it is neither a good use of a police officer's or court personnel's time.

I have proposed a series of transient villages to disperse the transient population, provide training where appropriate, and move others to appropriate social service agencies. These villages would be funded and managed by various social-service agencies.

The first 'Veterans’ Village' will serve 50 veterans at a time and will be a 12-week program (mini boot camp), and when service veterans graduate from the program, they will have a new sense of belonging. Working with the business community and educators, they will have a job and become productive tax-paying citizens.

Ken Reddick: I would need to sit down and really discuss why this plan is the best way to move forward. I have an exceptional understanding of the homeless community and I don’t think that more fines and court dates would solve this problem for Tulsa. This is a mental health crisis and I would like to see Tulsa lead the way on fixing this issue for this community.

Lori Decter Wright: I am offering an amendment to the proposed ROW ordinance to not include jail time.

In addition, I am proposing a revised trespassing ordinance that increases penalties to be stronger for repeat offenders that trespass on private property. The current trespass ordinance penalty is a fine of up to $200. The proposed penalties will be up to $200 on the first offense, up to $500 on the second offense and up to 10 days in jail.

Both amendments I am offering will also include a therapeutic court referral option for those who qualify for Municipal Court Special Services.

I am proposing these ordinance amendments because the penalty provisions for trespassing on private property should be stronger than obstructing public rights of way. The vast majority of complaints I receive are regarding individuals who repeatedly trespass on private property.

We will not fine, arrest or jail our way out of the crisis of unsheltered homelessness. We need a balanced effort to protect the health, safety and welfare of all Tulsans housing status. These policy proposals strike that balance while providing a great deal of discretion for law enforcement and the municipal court to compassionately consider each incident on an individual basis.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

Jerry Griffin: No. It is the individual's responsibility to determine their health care needs, and it is not the government's task to mandate a masking requirement.

Ken Reddick: Absolutely not. I believe this is an infringement of personal rights. I think a local government should concentrate more on educating the public and providing logistical expertise or needed materials in a crisis such as this. There is not a one-size-fits-all solution to this question. Forcing everyone to mask up isn’t so simple for some people.

Lori Decter Wright: Yes. I have been in a position to do so in 2020 and 2021, and did. My commitment has always been to uphold my oath of office to protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Tulsa.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and to this day we weigh the advice of health experts at the Tulsa Health Department and our area hospitals to provide guidance and recommendations for public policy. Should I continue in the council, I will continue in my commitment to do the best we can with the information we have and to make adjustments, as needed.

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

Jerry Griffin: All city departments need adequate funding. What is sufficient begins with zero-based budgeting.

Ken Reddick: Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Fire. I would use the funds to hire an adequate level of police and to have a more competitive compensation package. I would also like to see TFD provide transport in the emergencies they respond to. I believe if we were to invest in equipment needed to do this we would see the standard of care increase and would also benefit from available funds paid specifically to those who transport.

Lori Decter Wright: Tulsa Fire Department absolutely needs more budgeted funding for equipment, apparatus, staffing and employee salaries. The department is woefully behind in pay charts in comparison to our nearby municipalities and peer cities. I will continue to amplify these needs as I have for the last several budget cycles. I am hopeful that for fiscal year 24 we can finally give them the increase that has been lagging for more than a decade.

11. And finally, where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

Jerry Griffin: Economic development is critical to all citizens, and we are fortunate to have an active and focused Chamber of Commerce. We must continue to work with the chamber and pursue opportunities that correlate with the citizens' needs and the community's aspirations.

Ken Reddick: The city has a huge problem with their level of participation in local education. I would like to see the city partner with Tulsa Public Schools on services. If Tulsa is going to employ a great parks department, let's see if we could help alleviate some of the burden for Tulsa Public Schools, allowing them to put more of their dollars in the classroom.

Lori Decter Wright: As a city we have fewer self-employed residents and sole proprietorships than our peer cities. As we think about municipally-funded entrepreneurial incubator programs, I would like to see self-employment and sole proprietorships become an additional area of focus for citizen training, coaching and business development.

We also have to continue to offer training and certification programs so we can grow our skilled workforce as well as diversify Tulsa’s economy with expansion into a wider variety of industry sectors such as biomedical research, development and manufacturing; cybersecurity and high-tech; and business services, for example.

