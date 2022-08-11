Questioning the Candidates: District 6 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

Related

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

The candidates’ responses, by district, will be posted online this week. To determine what City Council district you reside in, click here or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780. There also a map at the end of this story.

City Council elections will be held Aug. 23. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Nov. 8.

Two candidates, Chrisitan Bengel and Lewana Harris, are looking to unseat longtime Councilor Connie Dodson. Dodson, 55, is seeking her fifth term. Bengel, 54, also challenged Dodson two years ago.

Bengel is an implementation specialist for International Technology Corporation. Harris, 45, is a senior consultant for Korn Ferry.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Christian Bengel: East Tulsa needs and deserves leadership versus just representation. Since 2019, my platform has consistently worked to elevate the district’s public safety issues, economic development disparity, and representative engagement to the arena as areas needing significant improvement. The take-it-or-leave-it approach to town halls without using technology or scheduling one on Valentine’s Day needs no further explanation of intent to marginally engage the District.

Tulsa ranks No. 8 in most dangerous cities according to sites like www.roadsnacks.net/most-dangerous-cities/. This should give Tulsans serious pause about how our city is viewed nationally, and perhaps why we miss out on business opportunities. This is where my background becomes helpful.

Since the failure of Eastland Mall, east Tulsa has failed to regain its financial foothold. The Tulsa World itself has written articles that echo some of the sentiments I’ve written prior to their articles.

I believe my military and law enforcement background has prepared me to take on these tough challenges and overcome obstacles. I believe any organization that endorses this district’s incumbent, does so with absolute disdain for the citizens of east Tulsa and intent to keep this district in decline. I’m running for east Tulsa.

Connie Dodson: District 6 is starting to see the results of my previous years fighting for investment, but there is much more to do, and I believe my experience makes me the best candidate.

Lewana Harris: Through my professional experience and years of volunteer civic involvement and service, I have noticed the lack of resources and basic needs of community members. I am running to serve and to make an impact at a greater capacity.

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

Christian Bengel: Crime has steadily increased since the start of COVID. Sadly, many sites list Tulsa as an unsafe city. Many issues have become intertwined with this problem. Homelessness, social views, political, mental health, and the economy to name a few, but all have arguably been significant contributors to the problem.

What most folks fail to consider at some level, is the brazen behaviors some of these folks have exhibited in the commission of crimes. We’ve even seen our most vulnerable citizens fall prey, which is unconscionable. We must aggressively pursue and prosecute those with nefarious intent. Public safety is a fundamental function of government.

We should consider retention, and service merit bonuses to recruit, retain, and reward these men and women for the courageous and dangerous work they do to keep our community safe.

Next, we must continue to increase the number of officers until Tulsa is on par with the Oklahoma average of officers per population. Invest in continued training of our officers for the myriad of new challenges, whether it be drug addiction and interdiction, mental health issues, domestic abuse, or sex trafficking.

Unfortunately, TPDs reporting of crime on the city’s page stops at March 2021.

Connie Dodson: The biggest challenge facing the city right now is a lack of affordable housing. This affects our ability to attract additional major employers and industry when there are no homes for the staff they bring with them. It stresses family living situations when relatives have to share accommodations, increasing mental health issues, domestic violence and child abuse, leading to even further strain on our Police Department and support services. It keeps our most vulnerable residents struggling on a daily basis to avoid falling into the statistics of homelessness.

Our ability to impact the problem is limited. We are looking at ways to open up additional housing types like tiny homes, and multiple-unit infill opportunities. We are looking at policy options that reward multi-unit, multi-property owners who provide safe, affordable housing, and penalize those that fail to maintain the property or use resident intimidation to avoid responsibility.

Lewana Harris: One of the major challenges facing the city is attracting and retaining great talent. We have to invest in and develop the great talent already here by skilling/reskilling for the future. We need to look at how we are branding Tulsa and driving a culture of internal growth. Additionally, there needs to be a quality talent pipeline that creates a continuous succession plan and opportunity for growth. Lastly, people are always drawn to a workplace where they feel a sense of belonging and creating that environment is crucial.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

Christian Bengel: Economics and public safety. East Tulsa has space to develop, and the city would do well to find ways to reinvigorate both north and east Tulsa. Entrepreneurship needs to be encouraged, and development streamlined with less obstructions of overburdening regulation.

It is our responsibility to create opportunities in the community where residents live, by making sure young people don’t have to traverse Tulsa in search of opportunities. Partnering with the newly formed Global District and my intent on creating a multi-cultural board, I’m confident the District’s voice will become more significant.

I find east Tulsa has one of the most unique issues — sporadic and arbitrary gunfire Not only is it a dangerous hazard, but there are too many questions that surround its continued existence. TPD’s helicopter frequents the area of 31st and 129th E Avenue.

My neighbor directly across the street has had a bullet come through his roof. We also have folks who intimidate and threaten those who feel compelled to report crime. Perhaps this wild west mentality is why we need change. I have and will always be a relentless advocate for the needs of our law enforcement, with my motivation being the safety of my neighbors, not pandering for election.

Connie Dodson: First, my district is lacking basic infrastructure in many areas as it relates to water and sewer lines that pave the way for future development. Recent investment is helping, but there is more to do.

Second, we need to start looking at the growing need for additional police and fire personnel. As our city grows to the east there will be an increasing strain on our first responders if we don’t look ahead and plan for the additional needs to cover the demand.

Lewana Harris: Public Safety and economic development are challenges District 6 face. Continuing to build trust between the community and officers could enhance public relations. Additionally, Tulsa could provide the resources needed for local businesses to thrive and grow.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

Christian Bengel: Citizens deserve leadership that genuinely cares about the issues that face their community. I confidently believe that I am the only candidate who publicly recognizes, has articulated, and has presented workable and thoughtful solutions for this district.

Most of what needs to be done is going to be hard, and will ruffle some feathers, but if the collective is invested in reversing the fortunes of this district, and Tulsa is committed to reversing its national reputation, it must have leaders who will work toward solutions, not bury their head in the sand and hope they fix themselves.

Social media is a community-based platform and needs to be used by our representative. My opponent disagrees. According to that individual, Facebook isn’t the place for their constituents to air or state issues with the city. Their intent is that you call 311 for everything and just leave them out of it. If there’s no record of you saying anything, you can deny ever having said anything! Just “going for it” and running is not enough. My background and experience are what Tulsa, and our district, needs right now.

Connie Dodson: I provide a voice for my community. That is not always as easy as it sounds. There is a balance to making decisions for a district and the city. On one hand, you want to help address the concerns of the neighborhoods within the district, and on the other hand address the needs of the larger community, both the district and the city.

Some of those decisions have been difficult to make. The most difficult decisions are often governed less by my personal wishes and more by the will of the constituents I represent. There have also been times I’ve had to vote for the larger community instead of a loud contingent. That is the job.

The experience I’ve gained during my service on the council has also facilitated the infusion of millions of dollars of investment in the district. That investment is beginning to attract developers to District 6, and I have the experience to guide that development in a way that enhances the area and provides for the needs of east Tulsa and the city of Tulsa.

Lewana Harris: Change is needed in order for a situation to go from good to great. I believe this can happen when community members and leaders are working collaboratively, not for personal gain, but to impact, positively, the individuals they are looking to serve.

With my diverse background, board and community leadership, I possess the character, knowledge and skills to influence change. My expertise in the areas of organizational development, diversity and inclusion, and human relations provide me the skills of managing and maintaining relationships of diverse backgrounds.

My team building and communication certifications provide me the ability to understand differences and communicate effectively, while leading successfully with a team of qualified people.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

Christian Bengel: 1. Streets, of course, are always an easy issue to advocate for, but what east Tulsa lacks is development that creates a unique identity in the same way the Gathering Place has for that community. A district citizen who has served the citizens faithfully, identified a once relevant plan that would have done that. I would like to resurrect and engage planning to revisit this conversation and come up with a new plan with meaningful development that’s significant.

We can become so focused on developing certain areas that we neglect and relegate those who have done without for too long to obscurity. I think if folks take an objective look at where taxpayer funds are spent, they’ll find little to point to in the way of improvement to east Tulsa.

Connie Dodson: As our city grows east, there will be an increased need to address the lack of sewer services in the district. We already have many residents in the district that are still on septic systems, but we need to invest in the sewer system to allow for the necessary connections to pave the way for the future development that is coming.

Lewana Harris: I am truly excited about the development of the Tulsa Global District (21st and Garnett area). This project will bring revitalization and enhancement to the community.

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

Christian Bengel: I support Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin and his appointed structure. I unswervingly support our officers. Our Police Department has built-in oversight. The OSBI is the state’s oversight, and the Department of Justice is the federal oversight. The chief is subject to appointment and dismissal at the discretion of the mayor.

While the mayor was the initial proponent of this idea, its adoption would have generated significant questions of his decision making. First, if the mayor has a “no confidence” opinion of the chief, he can correct this. Second, it was pushed as an agenda by specific individuals on the council who wanted to use it as a political tool.

As a retired law enforcement officer, I genuinely am the only candidate with the understanding and experience of the structures and what these men and women do daily.

This idea of removing personal responsibility and placing officers under the microscope has created some of our police shortages, and emboldened defiance of the laws. With current department oversights at multiple levels and accountability to the city government, officers who act egregiously would be identified and removed. The short answer is NO, I would never support this idea in any form.

Connie Dodson: The police, both the department and individual officers, already have independent oversight. There is the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), and Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and the Tulsa Mayor’s Office.

Lewana Harris: Based on research, independent oversights can be beneficial and effective based on how well community leaders communicate and work together, and on the model being implemented. If the model is designed to be more divisive, then it will cause more harm than good.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

Christian Bengel: Growing up in the ’70s and ’80s, I grew up in government subsidized housing, was on food stamps, and just about any other type of public assistance available. Affordable housing can be a hot-button issue for many communities. Section 8, vouchers and other subsidies carry stigmas and questions of issues associated with poverty

There are citizens who do need that helping hand to get to their next level of success, and I think the Tulsa Housing Authority is the appropriate solution source to tackle this. But we need to continue to support their mission in the tools and resources to advocate for those less fortunate Tulsans.

We must, however, ensure equality in service and be cognizant of underserved areas.

Additionally, we also must actively oversee those who provide substandard housing that take advantage of our less fortunate and pursue their compliance through whatever venues the law allows. Equally, we must also ensure that those receiving this assistance are responsible neighbors to their communities, and not allow areas to become hotbeds for criminal activity. Safe communities are vibrant communities.

Connie Dodson: No. The city does not have the financial resources to provide the number of units to meet the need. However, it is our responsibility to provide a pathway for developers to navigate the necessary zoning and permitting required to build additional units to fill the void.

We have made changes to make that process easier, but it will take time for the supply to meet the demand. We should also continue our discussions on policy changes both locally and with state legislators to address both in state and out of state neglectful property owners. We should also look at the impact of Airbnbs on the shortage of available housing.

Lewana Harris: Affordable housing is not totally the government’s responsibility. Working with additional agencies, private and public, could assist with the affordable housing issues.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why?

(Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

Christian Bengel: The mayor’s proposal has solution-based thinking, which is commendable. We must enforce already existing laws pertaining to public right of ways, along with business or residential crimes associated with it, and, of course, crimes on persons.

It’s obvious Tulsans have compassion, and want a solution, but individual freedoms can limit what is Constitutionally appropriate, or legal. I think I would vote against the mayor’s proposal.

I was involuntarily homeless for a year as a teenager at 17. It is a challenging existence. A better solution would be to aggressively work towards a centralized location for nonprofits and publicly funded resources to get to thes folks.

Using an identification of need and treatment-first approach should give that leverage to move folks to a more appropriate surrounding. I strongly believe that this is an issue that demands more focused research of success and immediate solution for all parties. I’m not convinced that criminalization is the best path.

Connie Dodson: Yes. We have to protect ingress, egress and access to and from our businesses and public buildings. It is a public health and safety issue if those areas are blocked and pedestrians, patrons, or emergency responders can not safely navigate those areas.

Lewana Harris: I would not vote for this proposal. Jail and prisons are already over capacity with inmates with nonviolent offenses. Increasing the jail population with minor offenses would cause safety issues for the correctional officers. Alternatives to jail could be rehabilitative services, probation or community service.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

Christian Bengel: No. My mother who was fully vaccinated and boosted died from COVID in April 2022 after she contracted it while recovering from a surgery she received in December at the same hospital.

I cared for her in my home up to her death. The problem we as Americans can’t seem to determine universally is, who is giving us truth about data? We’re left to our own devices about who is actually creating credible information, and then even this becomes argumentative.

As government property in the military, I was subject to and today deal with the physical consequences of decisions that didn’t give full disclosures. Nor did I have a choice. I believe in Americans deciding what is in their best interests individually.

One glaring point of disinformation is that those wearing masks, or those vaccinated, can’t get, or can’t spread it. Since these “vaccines” don’t eradicate, or create full immunity, organizations who once enjoyed implied credibility, have changed the definition of the term vaccine to fit their agenda. The simple litmus has always been that if mandates were Constitutional, the president would write an executive order imposing this nationally. We must respect the rights of individuals and business to self-govern.

Connie Dodson: No. I would not support another mask mandate. The initial mandate was during a time when there were limited options to slow the spread of the virus and the city and the state were in a state of emergency. There is now a vaccine, more knowledge of transmission, and we are moving toward the endemic phase. Additionally, we are not an isolated city. A mask mandate in the city of Tulsa will not stop transmission rates when we in the middle of a larger metro and neighboring communities contribute to the spread and the strain on our area hospitals and medical services.

Lewana Harris: Health care officials have the expertise in the field of health and science. I would not be against the mask mandate for the safety of those around me.

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

Christian Bengel: The city hires department heads to oversee and create annual budget requests based upon the needs of their mission(s). I wouldn’t be willing to create any sort of speculation about any department’s need for funding more than the other.

I believe these folks can make their cases before the council adequately, or when submitting annual budgets for approval. I trust that those who’ve been appointed into these positions of authority have expertise that far exceeds mine, and I would be hesitant to express a flawed view.

I do, however, think that transfers of unencumbered funds need to be looked at based on what I’ve seen. I would hope that with some of the amounts being transferred, there’s not requests made for funds under one heading, just to earmark it for later transfer to its intra-departmental genuine intent. This kind of accounting sometimes looks questionable to me, but of course without full understanding, it’s just responsible oversight of public funds to question it. Grants must also be reviewed for purpose and distribution.

Connie Dodson: The Animal Welfare department has an immediate need for additional funding. We must address the continued need for a new facility and the rising cost to build one that is out pacing the funds dedicated thus far. The current facility is outdated and is ill-equipped to handle the demands of this public service, and is a disservice to the city of Tulsa.

Lewana Harris: Tulsa city firefighters should receive more funding for wages and improvement of the department as a whole in order to serve the community to the best of their ability.

11. And finally, where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

Christian Bengel: I think Districts 6 and 1 need to see more attention from planning. I indicated in a previous question that folks who have been neglected exclusively, need to see that the city hasn’t abandoned them, or sees them as marginal taxpayers to only support downtown developments or other cross-city ventures.

Since Tulsa has invested significantly in downtown, I would like to see a consultative analysis and discussion of partnership to create a direct connect rail transport between OKC and Tulsa. I think this could benefit both cities significantly. While it certainly must be affordable versus a luxury, both cities have great venues for entertainment — perhaps to see the Thunder, or OU games. A leisurely trip removing the drive just might be the ticket to boosting the economies of both cities.

Connie Dodson: Economic development can be impacted by many things, but I believe our biggest problems affecting economic development is the state of our education, the lack of affordable housing, and our economic stability tied to sales tax revenue.

Lewana Harris: Tulsa could elevate east Tulsa by creating an environment where small businesses are receiving the resources they need to thrive in the local community.

Related