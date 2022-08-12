Questioning the Candidates: District 5 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

Related

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

The candidates’ responses, by district, will be posted online this week. To determine what City Council district you reside in, click here or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780. There also a map at the end of this story.

Four candidates are challenging incumbent Mykey Arthrell, 37, who is seeking a second term. The challengers are Latasha Jim, 29; Adil Khan, 38; Grant Miller, 35; and Ty Walker, 56.

Arthrell is an education specialist at Urban Strategies Inc. Khan is an independent consultant, Walker is a small business owner and Jim is an entrepreneur.

Miller did not complete the questionnaire.

The questionnaires were meant to provide insight on where these candidates stand on the issues, while the attached videos were meant to provide a little about them as people.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Mykey Arthrell: I love Tulsa and see the opportunities we have to become the greatest city in the world and want to make sure we are taking the right steps to get there.

Tulsa is full of people who want the same for our city, and it would be an honor to be selected as your voice on the council again. The last two years I have been able to make a huge impact with how much more we give to nonprofits with HUD money and advocating for increased ARPA dollars to be spent in District 5, and I have found others very responsive to change and solutions that will make our city the best.

LaTasha Jim: To be the change I want to see in the world.

Adil Khan: Our founding fathers envisioned the American Dream for all peoples to coexist in harmony with each other irrespective of origin. They thus ensured a world where socio-economic equality fostered unalienable rights, thereby consolidating joy, respect and happiness for all.

The time has come to take ownership for our responsibilities to this greatest land on earth. My duty to my country beckons me to assume ownership and strive to inculcate the inherent values of our honor system to the next generation. This can be attained by setting examples of humanitarianism in neighborhoods, communities and towns which can be evaluated by social indicators of happiness, health, entrepreneurial opportunity and economic adequacy for all.

Ty Walker: I am running for city council to bring life and business experience to the council, and to work to create a better future for citizens of Tulsa.

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

Mykey Arthrell: Our city is growing, and our infrastructure needs to grow as well. We need more housing, expanded police and fire, better streets and higher capacity for wastewater in under-developed neighborhoods. We need a vision project that will be able to fund the infrastructure we need in our city to meet the increased demand. A vision package would give us the funding needed to add streets, sidewalks, and extend the capacity and range for fresh and waste water.

LaTasha Jim: 1. Homeless Population. 2. Public Safety. We as a community must come together to love and care for one another. Be more for others than for self.

Adil Khan: There are multiple challenges, housing, crime and unemployment which impact everyday life. The solution is to have a multi-pronged approach involving city departments.

Ty Walker: Retaining young professionals. I think we encourage them to stay or move back after college by improving the quality of life for them. We need to start developing Tulsa for the future generations, not just for what we want as older residents.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

Mykey Arthrell: We in District 5 are home to a police unit called the David Squad, which receives the highest volume of calls in the city and it can be difficult to keep up with the call volume and respond in a timely manner when our police force is at reduced capacity. We need to stand up the Real Time Information Center to help coordinate responses to calls and increase resources to dispatch and 911 to be more efficient.

District 5 is mainly residential, and with that means a higher likelihood of houses being neglected and often forgotten, which can lead to blight and possible dangers created by people living in homes without water and electricity. We need our homes taken care of, and when they aren’t, we need to remove them. We create unsafe situations when homes and businesses are neglected. We need to increase the working in neighborhoods (WIN) budget specifically for removal of nuisance properties and hold neglectful property owners accountable.

LaTasha Jim: Street repair and public safety.

Adil Khan: Same as answer to question 2.

Ty Walker: The two biggest issues I see facing District 5 are sales tax revenue and quality of life. We can fix both by focusing on economic development in the area. By working with current property owners to redevelop commercial sites and encourage more diverse businesses to come to the district.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

Mykey Arthrell: In 2020, I believe, District 5 elected me because I am a responsible, honest person who considers all options and makes informed decisions. I will continue to be thoughtful and respectful as I conduct myself and will continue to advocate for District 5.

LaTasha Jim: Because I am a strong independent woman, capable of assessing and implementing structure, in a world full of chaos.

Adil Khan: I have lived in this district for more than 20 years, I went to the University of Phoenix at Eastgate. I shop here, I volunteer here and I have work here. I enjoy the ambiance of diversity here. That is why I can see the future potential in this district.

Ty Walker: I am the best candidate because I have real life and business experience. I have had to make tough decisions that would affect others. I have had to work with a variety of people to solve problems. And I have lived a life of service.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

Mykey Arthrell: I believe we need more restrooms in parks as well as trails through green spaces. Not having restrooms limits what you can do at a park and how long you can be there. Trails through green spaces will help connect people to nature and give pedestrians and cyclists more routes to get around the city.

Adil Khan: I would pay attention to river beds, lakes, and swamps, which cause health issues, soil erosion and property depreciation.

LaTasha Jim: TBD

Ty Walker: I would like to work on improving our lighting in neighborhoods. Our neighborhoods are where community is built. Those areas need to be safe spaces for all that live in them. This starts with having well-lit streets.

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

Mykey Arthrell: I believe the public needs more transparency and information in regards to police activities and processes. I believe the Tulsa Police Department needs to have mechanisms that both support and hold officers accountable for their actions.

Oversight of the biggest expenditure of tax dollars in the city budget needs to come from everyone, but it is most important that those tasked with the safety of our city are given all the support they need, and every effort is made to include the public in their process. That is why I am working with the mayor to establish an independent liaison for the people of Tulsa that wish to be more involved and contribute to the safety of our city.

LaTasha Jim: Yes

Adil Khan: Any monitoring entity should be impartial, morally sound, unbiased and professionally sound. They should have well-honed knowledge of police procedures. They should be elected from Main Street and have a diverse makeup. Transparency is essential to the process within the jurisdiction of the law.

Ty Walker: No. An independent oversight does not solve the root problem. We need to reevaluate our policies and update them to ensure that people are held accountable for their actions, from top to bottom.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

Mykey Arthrell: Yes! That is why the city created the Tulsa Housing Authority, A Way Home for Tulsa, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Housing Solutions, Partner Tulsa and expanded overlays for the missing middle and expanded infrastructure so that more developers can build without having to increase their prices to afford the development.

LaTasha Jim: TBD

Adil Khan: Yes, the city must ensure housing and rehabilitation services for all to allow the people to become productive citizens and empowered citizens.

Ty Walker: It is the city’s responsibility to work with our state legislators to create policies and laws that encourage housing development as well as encourage families to stay together where they can have a solid support system.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why?

(Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

Mykey Arthrell: First, it is important to look at the objectives that Tulsa Police Department has with this change, then you look at the laws currently on the books and find out how TPD uses those laws when on the job. The proposed change will impose possible jail time and fines.

TPD already does a good job of warning residents and asking them to make room for pedestrians, so I see this as a tool TPD wants (to be able) to have more options when there is someone refusing to make room and deliberately obstructing the sidewalk.

Based on body cam footage I have seen and ride-alongs I have participated in, I believe TPD will continue to use discretion and only use this change when absolutely necessary, and because they have made the changes I have requested I support the proposal.

LaTasha Jim: Homelessness is not a crime. Those that happen to be less fortunate than others need to be treated with kindness and need to be helped not hurt. Together we can find an alternative solution without the Infringement of human rights.

Adil Khan: That is a short-term ineffective solution, the trespassers should be given paid community work, clean streets, plant trees and paintings supervised by city officials and churches. Offer them mental health services where necessary.

Ty Walker: Oppose it. It doesn’t actually solve the problem of homelessness. I am currently researching and looking at how other cities, who are successful in curving homelessness, are doing it.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

Mykey Arthrell: Yes, I would support a recommended mask mandate for the city of Tulsa if the experts and professionals we hire are providing the evidence of the need. I am not an expert and need to rely on the experts and professionals that also have oversight to make policy decisions.

LaTasha Jim: TBD

Adil Khan: Focus on awareness raising, comprehensive health information on variants and available resources. Be cognizant that the individuals have freedom of choices and the choice of freedoms.

Ty Walker: No. It has been proven that masks do not stop the spread.

(Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health care officials say proper masks, worn properly, do help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne viruses.)

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

Mykey Arthrell: I am working on a project that will require both Working in Neighborhoods and Tulsa Fire Department to receive more funding for inspectors. We have a reactive system for responding to issues. We need proactive inspections in Tulsa so that we can make real progress on problematic properties.

LaTasha Jim: Animal shelters.

Adil Khan: The Tulsa Fire Department are gallant first responders who put their lives on the line everyday. They surely deserve higher compensation, better equipment, flame retardant uniforms, and fire trucks that are heavy duty. They also deserve better health services to reduce job stress.

Ty Walker: Before any department receives more funding, I would want to audit our finances and all departments.

11. And finally, where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

Mykey Arthrell: We need to activate infill for District 5. Much of our retail and business spaces have remained vacant and no-interest financing or zoning changes could help us reactivate those spaces. Specifically, places like Alameda Shopping Center and Promenade Mall will benefit from these designations.

LaTasha Jim: More support for those less fortunate than others is needed.

Adil Khan: The need to focus on struggling small businesses and minority businesses.

Ty Walker: We are lagging in Districts 1, 2, 3, and 6. We should be working together to push economic development in those areas.

