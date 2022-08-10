Questioning the Candidates: District 3 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

Incumbent Crista Patrick faces challenger Daniel Grove in her bid for a third term. Patrick, 48, was the longtime costume shop manager at the University of Tulsa. She is also a massage therapist, fiber artist and business owner. Grove, 22, is a roofing contractor.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Daniel Grove: District 3 has been neglected since I was a child. This has been greatly amplified by the pandemic, and it seems as if the district has been forgotten. I, my neighbors, and my community, all see that the current administration does almost nothing to improve the quality of life in Tulsa's more vulnerable areas. Being that I come from the same roots, I believe that it would be advantageous for the community to have a representative with the same life experiences in order to truly represent our district in the city government.

Crista Patrick: To make our city a better place for my daughter and all of the future generations.

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

DG: There is a large economic disparity between the north and south sides of Tulsa, and this is fueled greatly by a large funding disparity by district. We need to assign funding throughout the city by need, and not by want, so the entirety of Tulsa grows.

CP: Polarity caused by not focusing more on our sameness. Providing more opportunities for everyone to come together and recognize our common struggles.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

DG: The two largest challenges to District 3 are a lack of economic opportunities, as well as increasing rent payments. Economic opportunities are created when businesses are in an environment to thrive. If the city government reduces its control on land usage, then more economic opportunities will be gained by new businesses starting all around Tulsa. The same solution can be applied to the skyrocketing rents of the citizens of Tulsa — if we allocate more land to build homes, the influx of new housing availability will reduce the cost of housing, thus reducing housing costs for the individual.

CP: Poverty and frustration. People of District 3 are largely proud and hard working but are not high income earners, and as inflation rises living is getting tougher. You pair that with feeling helpless to make any changes, it is a dangerous combination.

As far as what the City Council can do about it, sadly little. We have raised the city employee minimum to $16 an hour but have no control over non-city employment.

I concentrate on the quality of life things. Connecting people to resources, making sure their water and sewer problems are getting addressed. Fighting for more access to public resources and opportunities to come together so that we don't forget to celebrate life and our achievements, regardless of how small they seem. I am trying to advocate for more diversity of opportunities in District 3, whether it be in places to work, live or just get a cup of coffee.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

DG: I believe that I am the best candidate to represent District 3 because I am capable of understanding, intimately, the struggles of the district. It is necessary for the citizens of District 3 to have a proper representative to speak clearly on issues and take proper, effective action against them. District 3, currently, does not seem to be getting its proper representation in the city government.

CP: I work very hard and love all the people of District 3 with my whole heart. I have started getting some real traction and would like the opportunity to see some things through.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

DG: With the growing gas prices, as well as the skyrocketing price of vehicles, it would be in everyone's best interest to expand bus routes to make the city a better place to commute. This would not only lessen traffic, but also save individuals money because they would no longer have to pay their car payments, car insurance, maintenance costs, and gasoline costs if they were to make the decision to use the bus routes as their form of transit.

CP: I would like to continue the sewer improvements started. A large part of District 3 is very old and our sewers were not well maintained for many of the early years. There are many areas that storm water and sewers are directly impacted by each other and the rains that fall.

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

DG: Absolutely. The role of the police force is to act as the enforcing arm of legislation, with justice being the goal of the courts in regards to the legislation. If law enforcement is not held to ethical guidelines, then justice cannot be gained. A corrupt police force, or even a (corrupt) single officer, removes the possibility for all affected to gain justice, which is a foundational block in the American philosophy.

CP: I believe checks and balance is what our government is founded on. I do think that some of that is in place but the need for more transparency and direct two-way communication is needed within our whole city government, not just the Police Department.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

DG: Unfortunately, "affordable housing" is unsustainable and actually increases the cost of housing for those who do not qualify for affordable housing. There are two solutions to this problem which will work in the long term — increase home ownership (because a mortgage payment is less than a rent payment), and build more houses in Tulsa, because that will drive down the cost of houses in the area due to supply and demand.

CP: I think it is a human responsibility, so in part, yes, but in part no. I do think the government should be helpful and not a hindrance in the process. We are looking at some of our zoning laws and building permits to see how we can be better.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why? (Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

DG: This proposal is outright evil. The homeless are "obstructing a public right of way" because being viewed by foot-traffic at a higher frequency allows them to gain more money, helping to ease the burden of homelessness. Throwing these people in jail is absolutely counterproductive to a goal which every American, Tulsans especially, want — to get these people back on their feet and back into society. Treating people as criminals for existing in an inconvenient space is the absolute worst kind of governing philosophy possible, and a resignation from Bynum should be received immediately.

CP: First, it doesn't give the right to arrest anyone in my understanding . It is only citation based. But also, I don't think it is an effective solution to the problems we are having in regards to homelessness. I just think it would only be effective against companies whose signs or equipment are blocking rights of way, not the homeless who don’t have the means to pay fines.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

DG: I would not support a mask mandate. This is not because COVID-19 is not dangerous, but because masks did not prove to be as effective as intended and provided a false sense of security. The solution to any pandemic is a collective improvement to hygiene, which is not something that a government can provide nor mandate.

CP: If the Health Department recommended it because of a danger to the health system again, I would. But I doubt it will come to that again.

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

DG: Tulsa Transit should receive more funding in order to expand bus routes so that all Tulsans have access to transportation throughout the entirety of the city. Currently, Tulsa is a car-centered city and expanding bus routes will help low-income individuals take on better opportunities to better their situation. More buses, more fuel, and more operators should be the majority of this budget increase.

CP: Working in Neighborhoods, which includes Animal Welfare. The ability to have enough staff to be proactive about education and violations would make a world of difference to the daily lives of citizens.

11. And finally, where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

DG: The city is lagging in a plethora of different ways, all with different solutions. However, all of these solutions revolve around either putting more money in the pockets of the working class, or saving them money, as citizens spend money more effectively on behalf of themselves than the government does. A few examples would be to relax zoning regulations to allow businesses to start and thrive, allow abandoned buildings to be bought and repurposed, and to spend the city budget equitably in order for everyone to have a fairer shot at the American dream.

CP: It's time to re-energize and diversify the older parts of the city. For too long, the city has focused similar kinds of business in one area instead of diversifying all areas. It is especially prevalent in District 3, where we have many car-related industries and manufacturing, but not one coffee shop or brew pub, or even a "date-style restaurant.”

