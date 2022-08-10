Questioning the Candidates: District 2 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

The candidates’ responses, by district, will be posted online this week. To determine what City Council district you reside in, click here or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780. There also a map at the end of this story.

City Council elections will be held Aug. 23. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Nov. 8.

In District 2, incumbent Jeannie Cue will face challenger Aaron Bisogno. Cue, 68, was first elected to the City Council in 2011. She is a retired nurse. Bisogno, 35, is a loan specialist who is challenging Cue for the third time.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Jeannie Cue: District 2 is my home. I work daily in the community trying to improve the quality of life for all residents.

Aaron Bisogno: I am just a concerned citizen who wants nothing more than to change the direction the City Council is going before the usurpation of the rights and freedoms of me and my fellow District 2 citizens and all Tulsans becomes a reality. Government overreach extended to a zenith in 2020-2021. I won’t let that happen again if I am elected.

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

JC: Protecting the residents’, the community’s, and businesses’ way of life while at the same time working to improve and curb the homeless situation.

AB: Homelessness: Getting people off the street and rehabilitating those who are willing, and teaching the skills so that they might become self-supporting and interested in becoming a contributing citizen in the city of Tulsa.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

JC: Public safety and quality of life in our neighborhoods.

AB: The homeless, which I already mentioned above, and the roads. The roads shouldn’t need to rely on Vision projects and monies collected from them and/or taxes. We should turn to the private sector to repair our roads; we can come up with solutions rather than begging for scraps from the city budget. And to hold the contractors responsible for sub-par roads and incentivize for roads that stand the test of time.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

JC: I have been part of District 2 my whole life. I believe this helps me understand the residents of District 2 along with their needs and concerns better than any other candidates.

AB: Because I never voted away anyone’s right like my opponent did. I will never, ever, encroach on anyone's rights or liberties. I believe that we are all sovereign under the Constitution with inalienable rights and those rights were violated over the last two years. I will vote down any measure that increases the tax burden of my fellow citizens. I will work hard to ensure my district leads by example and will always stand for freedom.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

JC: Working to secure access to our water supply and improve the aged water and sewer lines in District 2 and our city.

AB: I am unaware of any infrastructure project that is more pressing than our streets. Once our streets are fixed, then we can move on to bigger things. Nothing is bigger than the streets right now. What we should be concerned about is where this money is coming from and how it’s tied to the Vision projects, and what is the city of Tulsa smart plan? You should look for yourself right here: https://www.transportation.gov/smartcity/visionstatements/tulsa-ok

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

JC: I do not support police oversight as previously proposed. I believe we have the best Police Department in the world protecting our Tulsa streets. Although mistakes have been made within the department, I believe due process of the law within our current justice system protects us citizens.

AB: No. The police already have internal affairs, which is obligated to investigate every officer when they discharged their weapon during any police action, and there are private watchdog groups and concerned citizens that right or wrong in their assessment will always scrutinize the police and their efforts. This is the normal way of society; we already have practices in place that are codified and need no additional government intervention. We are the sovereigns of this city; we need less government, not more.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

JC: We need to work with our community partners to protect our local home affordability while at the same time promoting economic development which, sometimes unfortunately, may cause some prices to rise.

AB: No. That is not a function of government. The private sector can handle it. They can start by teaching financial responsibility to those who would help themselves reach their financial and property owning goals. Life, liberty and property starts with you. You are sovereign.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why?

(Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

JC: I support this measure. While I have sympathy for people who have genuinely struggled with homelessness, we need a healthy system that protects our residents, businesses, and those who are less fortunate.

AB: The proposed ordinance is too ambiguous. It doesn’t classify what types of individuals will be subject to fines and arrests, only what those individuals are doing in the right of way. If the ordinance could be written to classify those specifically without lawful dwellings in the city of Tulsa, I would support that.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

JC. No. I feel like citizens know what happened, they know how to handle the situation, and I trust Tulsans to do what needs to be done.

AB: Hell, no! Because it violates our Constitutional rights and infringes on our right to due process. The city is not responsible for my health; I am. And each of my fellow sovereigns are responsible for their health and safety and that of their families’ well-being.

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

JC: Well, I feel fire, police, and working in neighborhoods all have needs. Today animal welfare is one of my top concerns. We have an outdated facility, unstaffed, needed equipment, need to decrease euthanization, and better sanitation.

AB: I do not believe the city should receive any additional funding to any of its departments from the taxpayers’ pockets without a complete overhaul of the budget and an explanation of every red cent that went into the enormous $945 million budget the City Council just passed.

11. And finally, Where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

JC: Work on increasing livable wages.

AB: Give tax breaks and incentivize businesses to relocate to Tulsa and prioritize local economic growth. The Ironman and the PGA tour coming to Tulsa frequently are good examples. We need more events that resonate with our citizens and drive local participation and to invest in ourselves and our city.

Related