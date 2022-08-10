Questioning the Candidates: District 1 City Council contenders share their policies and plans for improving the city

The Tulsa World sent 11 identical questions to candidates in the nine council races. Responses were limited to no more than 200 words.

The candidates’ responses, by district, will be posted online this week. To determine what City Council district you reside in, click here or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780. There also a map at the end of this story.

City Council elections will be held Aug. 23. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Nov. 8.

In District 1, two challengers filed to face incumbent Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper. They are David Harris, 48, and Francetta Mays, 59. Harris is a community engagement specialist and tech entrepreneur. Mays is a pastor and self-employed business consultant.

Hall-Harper, 50, is seeking her fourth term in office.

The questionnaires were meant to provide insight on where these candidates stand on the issues, while the attached videos were meant to provide a little about them as people.

1. Why are you running for City Council?

Vanessa Hall-Harper: To continue the historic work we have accomplished over the last 6 years improving the quality of life in District 1.

David Harris: I believe that District 1 needs representation in City Council that will move the entire city forward. I believe I can unlock the full potential of our district and bring progressive change.

Francetta Mays: When I was asked to consider running for this position it was a decision not taken lightly. I began market research by asking our seniors what were their concerns? I was advised “the community is not feeling safe, too many dispensaries and property values diminishing.” I then asked the young adults and middle-aged people. They stated “there are no opportunities and they needed to leave this community to be successful.” Then, I drove around and discovered that 23 years ago this community looked the exact same as today, and I have been busy and missed it. This is bigger than any one person, and I have a plan!

2. What is the biggest challenge facing the city, and what do you think should be done to address it?

VHH: Lack of adequate and affordable housing. Continue to fund and incentivize programs whose mission is to build and revitalize quality neighborhoods.

DH: I think one of the biggest challenges in our city is the fractured relationship between the police and the Black residents of Tulsa. I think the city, along with TPD, should be proactive in forming and supporting effective community policing efforts. There are models that could be used that cost the city no money and be done even with the shortage of officers.

FM: Crime. There are so many issues that have not been dealt with in this city and conversations that have not been completed with a plan involving North Tulsa … and yet other communities get more attention and funding considerations. For Tulsa is the residue of 1921. This is a silent disease that still plagues our community, like PTSD. Until we begin to band together and have the hard talks within our families and communities, nothing will change.

There is a void between the community and law enforcement, and it is a lack of trust and communication. It is important to maintain platforms to establish relationships.

To help, we must seek the issues and confront the challenges. As a community we have allowed fear to penetrate the decency of being a good neighbor, and it is time to raise the standards and expectations, then redefine the narrative.

The Plan: Quarterly meetings with law enforcement officials; community forums to become familiar with the processes; provide legal resources to educate prior to violations; SMART goals/nonpartial monitoring units.

We must become a team in our city crossing boundary lines and begin unwrapping solutions to trauma and partnering with organizations already funded to assist. We are Tulsa.

3. What are the two biggest challenges your district is facing, and what do you believe should be done to address them?

VHH: 1. Food Insecurity. Support with funding (such as ARPA) the expansion of more quality grocery stores that will address the food insecurity problems in District 1.

2. Economic Development. Demand and support economic development projects in District 1 that improve and benefit the citizens of District 1 and do not displace and gentrify the district; such as the Evans Fintube and the Kirkpatrick Heights development processes. I have and will continue to demand and voice the importance of local development opportunities for those who have historically been left out of development spaces.

DH: District 1 has some of the lowest property values in our city. A great deal of this is due to the conditions of the neighborhoods that suffer from empty and uninhabitable homes, empty, dilapidated commercial structures, and empty overgrown lots. I believe an active code enforcement in our communities could support efforts to present a more vibrant community worthy of greater value.

Our second challenge is the lack of jobs that pay living wages and competitive salaries in our communities. Residents of District 1 should (not) always have to travel out of the district to make a decent living. We should incentivize businesses to come to this area and seek the talents of those of us here in District 1.

FM: 1. We are misaligned regarding community focus. There are opportunities we missed to educate and position our community to thrive. Strategic planning is necessary, and I have a blueprint.

Trust has been diminished, we must include the community in our decisions and find ways to incentivize community efforts to change the narrative.

2. Generational Crime: We have several opportunities to create new expectations and goals specifically catered to areas in our community dealing with poverty, education deficiencies and career training.

Crime is a byproduct of a failed educational system and the results of the family breakdown which is also due to incarceration and death, which also has plagued this community. We have to solidify a stronger community through having more programs from those that have been incarcerated to pour back into this community through transparency programs, and other collaborations. This should not be the churches’ responsibility alone. “We are They”; crime, it affects us all. We need more collaborative community response teams in place. Goals.

4. Why do you believe you are your district's best candidate for City Council?

VHH: I believe I am the best person for the job because I lead WITH my community and not FOR my community. Together WE fought for healthy food options in District 1. Today WE have Oasis Fresh Market. Together WE continue to focus on justice and economic development in the historic Greenwood District. Today a Black-led development company is leading a $250 million development project in Greenwood.

Together we have supported our most vulnerable neighbors; we have expunged 400 criminal records through the Tulsa Expungement Expo leading to better jobs and housing. Together we have fought for quality housing in our community by creating the District 1 Housing Committee who is knocking down barriers fighting against home appraisal discrimination and collaborating with Home Buyer Programs to increase home ownership. Together we have accomplished much, but we still have so much to do!!!

DH: I believe my leadership style and vision for District 1 makes me the best candidate. I know that my collaborative approach gives our district the best opportunity to excel. The change and progress we seek is found in an inclusive effort that creates bridges rather than barriers. District 1 has an incredible blend of community and culture that deserves a councilor who invites them all to participate.

FM: I believe we all have a stake in the success of our city. Each representative has a responsibility to challenge ourselves and dream bigger than what we have accepted. I have been instrumental in positioning people for their success in many aspects of their lives through my company Nyodrms pronounced (“in your dreams”). This has been bigger than me for a long time. This position is what I do every day. Create space for others through helping them locate their potential.

I began investing in lives in 2014 and have consistently helped reshape the lives of several individuals willing to participate in their process. This is what we must focus on in District 1 and the city of Tulsa - investments of time, talents, and resources as a community, as a city.

What I realized is when you feed a man, he will always need to be fed. When you teach him how to feed himself, he can never go hungry.

I see the vision and have a plan to improve property values and bring economic growth to District 1, while educating our community and forming partnerships to enhance the landscape and infrastructure.

5. Name one infrastructure project you would advocate for in your district that is not streets related? Briefly explain why?

VHH: I am advocating for a west Tulsa infrastructure project that will update water and sewage that will bring more adequate and affordable housing to west Tulsa to address the housing crisis. Tulsa recently experienced the largest population growth in far east Tulsa. This is due to the infrastructure investments that were made by the city. West Tulsa has hundreds of developable land that must be used to revitalize a segment of Tulsa that has been forgotten.

DH: Lights. Too many of our streets are poorly lit, which is a real safety concern. Not only does it make it difficult for drivers to see hazards in the road but pedestrians are also at risk if they are crossing the street or having to share the road because of the lack of sidewalks as well.

FM: There are several dilapidated buildings that have been left unmaintained in north Tulsa and that is affecting property values and lowering the morale in the area. This has been limiting the attractiveness of businesses and that is directly affecting the mental and financial stability of those living in the area.

These areas should not be specific to a city as beautiful as the Tulsa landscape; nevertheless, this is not a priority. We are abandoning those communities and leaving our citizens to deal with drug addictions, homelessness and mental illness left to dwell comfortably in those areas.

6. Do you believe the Police Department should have any kind of independent oversight? Please explain your answer.

VHH: ABSOLUTELY!!!! Real independent oversight will begin the process of building TRUST and ACCOUNTABILITY among law enforcement.

DH: I believe there is a lot of information that needs to be reviewed as it pertains to oversight. I believe that there should be accountability for officers who are negligent or part of criminal activity. I also believe the department should not only be aware of citizen concerns but they should seek to find effective solutions to restore community confidence. I think that the citizens of Tulsa should get an opportunity to voice their position in a ballot question. I don't believe something as important as this should be left up to the decision of a few.

FM: Yes. I have worked with the (Tulsa County) Sheriff’s oversight committee and strongly suggest we have one established for TPD. It is great for the community, Sheriff Vic (Regalado) has been amazing to work with and the citizens are pleased.

7. The city is facing a shortage of affordable housing. Do you think it is the city government's responsibility to ensure that Tulsa has enough affordable housing units? If so, what should the city do to accomplish that?

VHH: Yes! Adequate and affordable housing has become a national problem and Tulsa is not immune from this problem. Government exists to serve the needs of the People. We (city government) must step up to address the need. We have begun and we must continue to find innovative ways to encourage and incentivize housing programs through public/private partnerships.

DH: Tulsa should definitely have an adequate amount of affordable housing. I would be interested in seeing models from other cities where they are doing well in the area of affordable housing that we could possibly duplicate here.

FM: I believe taxpayers should be allowed to have access to housing when our community does not offer the educational and economic needs for the community. Once this improves, we can subsidize housing by other means such as programs and other initiatives which again includes community organizations that already exist. We must make adequate assessments and comparable training via vo-tech or on-the-job training/ internships, etc.

8. To help address problems associated with the city's homeless population, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a city ordinance that would give the police the authority, after first providing a warning, to arrest individuals who are obstructing a public right of way — including individuals blocking sidewalks in front of businesses — and potentially subject them to fines and possible jail time. If elected to the City Council, would you vote for or against the proposal? Why?

(Editor’s note: As currently proposed, violators of the ordinance would not automatically be arrested but could be issued a citation to appear in court. If they failed to show up for their court date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.)

VHH: There are still questions to be answered, and my first inclination is not to criminalize yet another already disenfranchised and economically challenged population.

DH: I don't see the need to criminalize the condition of homelessness. I believe there are various circumstances that have caused someone to be unsheltered. There are those who suffer from severe mental illness and should not be jailed but rather treated for their illness. We need solutions that help to change the conditions of homelessness that respect the humanity of our brothers and sisters living on the streets. The manpower and resources used in the proposal by the mayor would be best used supporting better efforts with lasting impact.

FM: Against.

We have a moral responsibility as a city to provide for our taxpayers to ensure all people are respected. This is not an issue for those already at their lowest, and to think the resolution is jail time and fines, that makes no sense to fine them for conditions we have not helped them resolve. That makes no sense to me that we overlook those that cannot contribute, but has anyone even asked them to help?

The homeless population is saturated in District 1. It is up to our city to discuss all available options including vocational services and re-entry partnerships with organizations to cater to their categories of needs physically and emotionally.

We get to do better when we pay attention to the problem to resolve it, as opposed to discussing how to make more money. Arrests and fines do not serve as deterrents to desperate people, in my opinion. Resources, training and options for citizens is necessary for them to be healthier and make the right decisions daily.

9. If local health care officials, such as hospital administrators or the Tulsa Health Department, recommended that the city implement a mask mandate to combat COVID-19, or a variant of the disease, would you support implementing a mask mandate? Why?

VHH: Yes, because it will save lives!

DH: As a veteran, it is difficult for me to see any reason to restrict the rights and liberties of law-abiding citizens. With that being said, I believe that taking precautions to protect the health and well-being of the residents in our community may require us to ask Tulsans to join us in safe practices that give us the best opportunity to remain healthy and minimize exposure.

FM: No. We tried the mask mandate and what we are moving closer to is infringing upon everyone's rights. There are examples of how to control this virus, total lock downs…that didn’t work because we cannot effectively man the post to inspect what we are expecting. And the other way is martial law, which is not an option in America…or is it?

10. Name one city department you believe should receive more funding and describe how those funds should be spent?

VHH: The Tulsa Fire Department and the hourly wage city employees. Increase in salaries/pay.

DH: We need to have our streets improved in District 1. Along with better roads, our communities are in need of sidewalks for safe passage off of the streets. I would focus dollars in those areas because it not only improves safety but also the values of our neighborhoods.

FM: No response provided.

11. And finally, where is the city lagging when it comes to economic development, and what should the city do about it?

VHH: The lag in economic development in my opinion is in the opportunities to develop. Historically, the power structure, capitalism and the good ole boy network has dictated who can develop and profit in Tulsa. The city has a responsibility to ensure that there is equity in opportunity in economic development.

DH: District 1 is in the greatest need of economic development. The northern most part of the city has gone neglected too long. There needs to be intentional efforts to stimulate growth in this area that brings quality paying jobs and support for new businesses in the area. I believe tax incentives would be one of the ways to attract new businesses that would spark this growth.

FM: No response provided.