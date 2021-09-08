Push for police oversight dropped after new TPD chief makes 'significant improvements'

Mayor G.T. Bynum no longer plans to pursue the creation of an office of the independent monitor over the Tulsa Police Department due to “significant improvements” under Chief Wendell Franklin, he said.
Nearly three years after first proposing that such an idea could come to fruition through a collective bargaining process, Bynum explained the change during a recent Tulsa World Editorial Board meeting.
Many of Franklin’s initiatives, the mayor said, including the creation of Community Advisory Boards and an internal Use of Force Review Board, largely accomplish the main components of what he sought to establish through an OIM: the development of in-house policy analysis for TPD, increased community engagement and a mechanism of oversight.
For almost two decades, TPD has voluntarily submitted to an assessment and accreditation process via the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which was created in 1979 through law enforcement’s major executive associations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.
Bynum said he and Franklin have had talks about what an independent evaluator could look like, which is “absolutely in my mind the next step, further down the road.”
But for now, he is content with the department’s internal changes given that the alternative proposed to city councilors was a citizen-led oversight board with subpoena power and the potential to play a role in the disciplinary process of an officer.
Calling such an idea a “disaster” in practice, Bynum named the greatest current public safety threat to Tulsa the understaffing of the Police Department, saying “there is nothing that we could do that would more quickly decimate the Tulsa Police Department and its staffing levels than putting people with no police training into a position of disciplinary authority over police officers.”
Without the final determination of discipline in the hands of the chief, “your chain of command falls apart,” Bynum said, and citizen-driven oversight boards are less effective than those led by trained police officers because residents lack the knowledge and training necessary to confidently make determinations of whether an officer acted appropriately.
In lieu of either model, Franklin took action: He created a position and named a director of planning, policy and quality control for the department, and he’s prioritized development of the Community Engagement and Communications units. A new internal Use of Force Review Board will begin meeting soon, and revamped Community Advisory Boards have provided insight to police already.
“Working together with our friends and neighbors to build solutions is where meaningful lasting change begins,” Franklin has said. “Change begins with choice. We choose partnership.”
Community Advisory Boards
Community Advisory Boards, one for each TPD patrol division — Gilcrease, Mingo Valley and Riverside — began meeting in May. The volunteer groups of citizens learned how the department as a whole operates before drilling down within their respective patrol divisions.
These boards function a little differently than those set up in the past, Franklin said during a recent Tulsa World Editorial Board meeting. Set up a couple of years ago without much structure or marching orders, those boards “crashed and burned,” he said.
Their necessity, however, resurfaced when Franklin began planning the changes he wanted to make as chief. He handed that task to Maj. Matt McCord and Maj. Mark Wollmershauser, who lead the department’s Gilcrease and Mingo Valley uniform patrol divisions, respectively.
This time around, CABs are written into departmental policy, and members, who are selected in coordination with the Crime Prevention Network and approved by the police chief, have defined roles and responsibilities.
Wollmershauser said the Crime Prevention Network was “perfect” for the partnership. It is plugged into almost every neighborhood in the city and can help identify more diverse applicants for Community Advisory Boards. Employees of TPD and publicly elected officials are excluded.
“We’re not trying to hand-pick our boards of people who have been big police fans,” McCord said. “We want our boards to be diverse … not only in demographics and race and gender, but also in background in their professions and how they contribute to the community and their opinions of the police.”
Bynum described the current membership of the Community Advisory Boards, which include business owners, educators and pastors, as “diverse” and said they feel free to speak their minds to the chief — and do.
“If he says something they don’t like, they call him,” Bynum said, grinning. “And I know because I hear about it from them and from him.”
The boards’ main purpose is to serve as the public review piece of all of the department’s new or updated policies, Wollmershauser said, but members are also privy to additional insight into significant police events and can advise on best practices for crime reduction and trust-building.
In one instance, their input has led to the tightening of potentially ambiguous language in a policy that allows officers on the department’s Special Response Team — which is often deployed during civil unrest — to remove name ribbons from their uniforms to protect against doxing, or publishing identifying information. Now policy specifies that an SRT member’s name ribbon must be swapped for an alphanumeric designator, addressing the original concern while still allowing for accountability, Wollmershauser said.
“It makes perfect sense,” McCord said. “But sometimes, until you ask for an outside perspective, you don’t pick up on things like that.”
In another instance, board members convened to give feedback on body-worn camera footage from a citizen complaint filed against an officer. Members watched the footage “cold,” with no context, Franklin said, and afterward discussed what they saw and whether they felt there was concern to be raised.
“Overwhelmingly, the board believed that we handled that appropriately,” Franklin said of the issue.
The board will also soon review the department’s updated Use of Force Policy, Wollmerhauser said, and though there is not yet a defined role for them on the department’s new internal Use of Force Review Board, that is something Franklin is working toward.
“It is my hope that we are able to put in some of these CAB members to see and let them have insight on how we review those uses of force,” Franklin told the Editorial Board.
Bynum pointed out that these efforts are ongoing in “a process of continuous improvement.”
“The city isn’t perfect today, and there is not a lack of desire to continue to find ways that we can do a better job,” he said. “But I do think that (Franklin) has instilled and installed a lot of changes in the time that he’s been in the job that will have good long-term effects.”
Mingo Valley Division board members
- Tara Bashaw
- Apostle Sharyn Cosby
- Linda Chesser
- Angela Eakes
- Linda Grant
- Kim Koch
- Tony Thomas
- Blanca Willis
Gilcrease Division board members
- Wes Alexander
- Maria Barnes
- Pastor Jamaal Dyer
- Gretchen Guillette
- Chris Lester
- Tim Newton
- Tina Pena
Riverside Division
- George Bashaw
- Sharon King Davis
- Jennifer Harmon
- William Loyd
- Aziz Mayahi
- Alexander Tyler