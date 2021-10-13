Public invited to give input on proposed City Council redistricting plans starting tonight

The Election District Commission is holding public meetings over the next week to give residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on proposals to redraw City Council districts.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Monday beginning at 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s meeting is at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. Thursday’s meeting will be held at Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St., and Monday’s meeting is set for Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.

The city’s nine council districts are being modified to reflect the 2020 U.S. Census figures. Election districts on the federal, state and local level are redrawn every 10 years after the Census Bureau conducts its constitutionally mandated population count.

The city’s overall population — including recently annexed property — has increased by more than 21,000 in the last decade, to 413,120.

The Election District Commission’s job is to ensure that each of the City Council’s nine districts has as close to the same number of people as possible. Given the city’s new population count, the ideal average population per City Council district is 45,902.