Public invited to comment on final draft of Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan

The final draft of the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan is complete, and the city of Tulsa wants to know what you think before it is considered for approval.

Beginning Monday, the public is invited to review and provide comments on the nearly 200-page document, which outlines a vision for three parcels of land totaling about 60 acres in north Tulsa. The comment period runs through the end of the month.

"Throughout this entire community-led process, we've heard from so many Tulsans who have shaped the vision and development concepts that you see reflected in the comprehensive master plan," said Rodrigo Rojas, deputy chief of staff for Mayor G.T. Bynum. “As we enter the last leg of this planning process, I’m incredibly eager to see the final feedback that our community has for us before the plan is finalized.”

An 11-member Leadership Committee has worked with city staff and PartnerTulsa over the last year to guide the planning process. More than 200 people attended a public meeting in June to review the initial draft of the master plan. The community feedback from that presentation was incorporated into the final draft.

“We are excited to present the final draft of the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan for public review and comment,” said Jonathan Butler, senior vice president of community development for PartnerTulsa, the economic development arm of the city.

The master plan outlines potential uses for the three properties and gives each a name.

Plans for The Core, a large tract west of OSU-Tulsa and north of the Inner Dispersal Loop, call for rebuilding the area into a mixed-use destination that would include affordable housing and offer amenities and services the area lacks.

The smaller Greenwood Plaza would take advantage of the open space next to Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave., to build an amphitheater.

The third parcel is the Green Stitch property that runs parallel to the Osage Trail and includes B.S. Roberts Park and the detention pond area that leads to Carver Middle School. The public has expressed interest in using the space for recreation.

The comments received beginning Monday will be provided to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the City Council for their consideration as they review and contemplate approval of the master plan.

The Planning Commission is expected to discuss the master plan on Nov. 16.

For more information on the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan and the process used to develop the plan, visit www.OurLegacyTulsa.org.

August 2021 video: City officials hire consultant for Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan