Public input sought on proposed Evans-Fintube, Kirkpatrick Heights developments

The city this week is holding a series of public meetings on two large and consequential redevelopment projects planned for north Tulsa.

On Tuesday, the two finalists vying to redevelop the south 11 acres of the Evans-Fintube site just north of downtown will present their development plans at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tulsans can also access the meeting on Zoom.

Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, said the project will be one of the — if not the — largest private developments in the downtown area.

“We really wanted to see a transformational development that helps create economic opportunity and really builds on the legacy of Greenwood,” Kamas said.

“The (request for proposals) was very clear in outlining key principles that related to those items — I think particularly the opportunity to build wealth, and that’s really the vision that we are hoping to see come to life through this project.”

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity initiated a search for Evans-Fintube development teams a year ago. After two public-engagement meetings at which developers shared their visions for the land and received public input, a community-led steering committee narrowed the field of prospective developers to Team Alchemy and Greenwood Phoenix.

After Tuesday’s meeting, “we will compile the feedback and give the themes or averages to the steering committee so they can get a sense of what the overall sentiment was from attendees for each of the proposals,” Kamas said. “Our goal is just that we want as many people as possible to have the chance to see the full concepts for both proposals. We are excited for both of the teams to have the chance to present them publicly.”

Later in the week, the focus shifts to the Kirkpatrick Heights neighborhood. Community meetings are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday as part of the city’s effort to create a master plan for the area.

The master plan will provide development strategies for the 56 acres of land returned to the Tulsa Development Authority in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.

The mixed-use project is intended to serve as a model for equitable and inclusive development.

Kamas said the master plan has a chance to make a tremendous impact in north Tulsa.

“We are excited to begin translating the countless ideas and key themes we’ve heard over the past several months into design ideas for the built environment, as we advance toward developing the plan for redeveloping this historic area of Greenwood,” she said.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave. It will include a discussion on community ownership models as well as an update on the master plan process and an opportunity for the public to give its input.

Saturday’s interactive design workshop will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Carver Middle School, 624 E. Oklahoma Place. The workshop will focus on density and desirable uses for the land and how the historic area’s heritage and culture should be reflected in the development.

Both of the planned developments will be constructed in the historic Greenwood District, site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

For more information on Evans-Fintube, visit cityoftulsa.org/EvansFintube. Go to OurLegacyTulsa.org to learn more about the community-led process to create a Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan.

