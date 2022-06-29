Protesters demonstrate against Supreme Court's Castro-Huerta decision

After a Wednesday Supreme Court decision gave state governments concurrent jurisdiction with tribal governments to prosecute non-tribal citizens, a group of protesters raised their concerns at Tulsa City Hall on Wednesday evening.

The group of of mostly Indigenous women made signs demanding that the federal and state government honor treaties with Native American tribes and protect tribal sovereignty. They posted their signs in front of City Hall to show the city and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum that they disapproved of his involvement in the decision.

Sarah Gray, a Cherokee Nation citizen and local business owner, said she organized Wednesday's event because it is important to gather Indigenous voices when attacks on tribal sovereignty are made.

"Over the past week, we've seen the Supreme Court cherry pick precedents," Gray said. "When I saw this decision come down and I saw how egregiously it was made and disrespectfully it was written, I felt compelled to create this space for our communities to come together and just be together.

"We know the attacks on tribal sovereignty are not done, not by the state of Oklahoma or the Supreme Court."

A study by the U.S. Department of Justice found that more violence is committed against American Indian tribal citizens by non-tribal citizens, and Gray said the state of Oklahoma has a history of not caring about Native American people.

"If the state of Oklahoma having the authority to prosecute those crimes has been such a success in 113 years, then show us why we should be happy about this," Gray said. "Everything in recent history shows us that it won't. For anyone who is saying, 'This is a good thing,' prove it."

A Tulsa woman who goes by her Euchee tribal name, sAfEfE, said that as a women and a person of color, seeing the Supreme Court's actions in the past week has made her scared about what could happen next.

She said this is a dark time for her and people like her, with attacks coming from many different sides.

"It's a lot to handle," she said. "Everything is getting stripped away from us. I grew up in a world where I thought my rights were safe, and they are not."

This ruling, and the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, will start a domino effect, sAfEfE fears, and she said she doesn't know where it could end.

"I'm scared of what's going to happen in the future if we are being suppressed to exercise what sovereign power we have," she said. "This has been a long battle, and it needs to be recognized wholly and justifiably."

Gray said the most important thing to fight for is tribal sovereignty and upholding the treaty rights of tribal nations.

More tribal cases are heading to the Supreme Court soon, including one dealing with the validity of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to prioritize adopting Native American children into Native American families, so Indigenous people have to show that they are not backing down from demanding those rights, protestors said.

"It's not over," Gray said of the fight for tribal rights. "We're not going anywhere."

