Proposed senior housing project at old Wyndham Hotel in east Tulsa not happening, attorney says

Housing Solutions, a local nonprofit focused on reducing homelessness, is currently using the Wyndham Hotel building as a temporary hotel for individuals experiencing homelessness. The Hotel to Housing program provides transitional services to its clients with the goal of finding them permanent housing and employment.

Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, said Wednesday that the organization has extended its lease with the hotel owner through July. There are no plans to extend the lease beyond then, Gligo said.

“We are planning on exiting the property at the end of July,” she said.

Since opening in the Hotel to Housing in March, 283 people have been housed in the hotel building. Of those, about 80 have been placed in permanent housing or a positive destination, Gligo said.

“We literally have people here who their family that they have been estranged from found out they were here and they have reconciled and gone to live with family, which is just as good of an outcome as far as we’re concerned, if not better,” Gligo said.

Extending the lease for two more months will give Housing Solutions more time to connect more people to stable housing, Gligo said.