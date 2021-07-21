Proposed public safety district would raise $17 million annually without increasing taxes, mayor says

“We don’t want to try to predict what the city government ought to be spending on public safety 50 years from now. That is why we have an annual budgeting process,” Bynum said. “... The law is clear that it has to go toward police or fire operations but beyond that, it would be subject to the annual budget process.”

In explaining the details of the proposal, Finance Director James Wagner acknowledged that it would come with a cost. He estimated that the city would pay an extra $13.5 million on the Improve Our Tulsa bonds funding street and transportation projects because the city would extend the repayment terms.

“This is just like if you were to have a 30-year mortgage versus a 15-year mortgage,” Wagner said. “You are going to have to pay a little more in interest.”

But at the same time, Wagner said, extending the repayment terms would decrease the city’s annual bond payment for capital projects, freeing up room for the $17 million for the public safety district, without having to raise the millage rate.

One mill on a $150,000 home is about $15, Wagner said, meaning five mills for a $150,000 home would equate to about $75 a year.