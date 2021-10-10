Proposed franchise fee agreement with PSO could raise $4.5 million a year to improve city's lighting

The city’s proposed franchise fee agreement with PSO would raise approximately $4.5 million a year to be dedicated primarily to improving street and highway lighting and to burying power lines.
“I think the first priority from the mayor’s perspective is to have an aggressive program of burying power lines and converting highway lighting — all of our highway lighting — to more efficient and reliable LED,” said Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer.
City officials have been working with the utility for more than a year to hammer out the details of a new agreement. The existing 25-year deal is set to expire in July 2022, and the city is planning to put the new agreement up to a public vote on Feb. 8.
A franchise fee agreement sets out the terms under which private companies can use public rights of way and the associate fees.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma spokesman Wayne Greene said the utility continues to negotiate with the city over the terms of the agreement but that the company looks forward to the parties maintaining their positive relationship.
“PSO has been Tulsa’s partner for more than 100 years. We are the city’s source of affordable, reliable, sustainable power,” Greene said. “Our headquarters is in Tulsa, and more than 1,100 PSO employees call Tulsa home. We look forward to continuing that close relationship for many years to come.”
PSO currently pays the city 2% of its gross receipts generated within the city limits. That money — approximately $9 million a year — goes into the city’s general fund to pay for day-to-day city operations.
The new agreement calls for the franchise fee to remain the same but adds an additional 1% charge that would be placed in a special revenue fund for the maintenance and repair of public ways.
The combined fee of 3% would be in line with Oklahoma City and other communities in western Oklahoma whose power is provided by OG&E.
Blair said as part of the proposed agreement, the city may require PSO to relocate lines underground with the difference in cost covered by the franchise fee.
“For example, if we are doing street work as we're doing over the next several years on Peoria from Admiral (Boulevard) to 51st (Street), as part of that street work, where we would already have to do utility line relocation, we can require PSO to relocated those lines underground instead of above ground, and the cost difference in doing that we can cover from that incremental franchise fee,” Blair said.
He cautioned, however, that it is too early to say which areas of the city could see their power lines buried but said the city would prioritize projects that would help stretch available funding.
“It would really help mitigate the costs if we are undergrounding lines in areas where we are already doing street work,” Blair said. “So coordination with the arterial street program would be first and foremost in terms of consideration.”
Blair said the cost to bury a power line can range from $600,000 a mile to $2.5 million a mile.
“I think we can reasonably say that we can accomplish 25 to 30 miles or more of burying power lines in older areas of the city where they weren’t buried as part of the subdivision in the first place,” Blair said. “If you think of 25 or 30 miles in the context of some of our arterial streets, that really makes a pretty big impact over that 15-year period.”
Greene said PSO routinely buries distribution lines in new developments where there are no existing lines.
“Burial of existing above-ground lines for purely aesthetic reasons is one of the things that could be funded with the new special fund at the city’s discretion,” Greene said.