Proposed franchise fee agreement with PSO could raise $4.5 million a year to improve city's lighting

PSO currently pays the city 2% of its gross receipts generated within the city limits. That money — approximately $9 million a year — goes into the city’s general fund to pay for day-to-day city operations.

The new agreement calls for the franchise fee to remain the same but adds an additional 1% charge that would be placed in a special revenue fund for the maintenance and repair of public ways.

The combined fee of 3% would be in line with Oklahoma City and other communities in western Oklahoma whose power is provided by OG&E.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blair said as part of the proposed agreement, the city may require PSO to relocate lines underground with the difference in cost covered by the franchise fee.

“For example, if we are doing street work as we're doing over the next several years on Peoria from Admiral (Boulevard) to 51st (Street), as part of that street work, where we would already have to do utility line relocation, we can require PSO to relocated those lines underground instead of above ground, and the cost difference in doing that we can cover from that incremental franchise fee,” Blair said.