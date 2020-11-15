Proposal calls for 36 Degrees North to partner with city to operate business incubator program at City Hall

City councilors on Wednesday will take another look at a proposal from the Mayor’s Office to spend $1.25 million in CARES Act funding to establish a business incubator program at City Hall.
The plan calls for the city to lease the fifth floor of One Technology Center to 36 Degrees North, which would operate the program and pay the city approximately $480,000 a year for the three-year term of the lease.
36 Degrees North would also retain its existing locations.
“Ultimately, the goal is to build more kind of stable and resilient businesses and industry that will help Tulsa recover and weather the current and future economic recession caused by COVID-19,” said Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development.
The bulk of the funding would be spent on movable modular walls that would be used to create a flexible working space that can accommodate the changing needs of growing businesses. Kamas said that adding hard walls to the fifth floor would be complicated, costly and require relocating HVAC and other infrastructure.
“The whole point of the incubator is that if you have a business that has three employees right now and they win a contract, they could very quickly need to scale up and add another five or 10 employees and they will need to get office space for those people,” Kamas said. “But there is just as much chance that a month down the road they could lose another contract and need to scale back down.
“It is really tough for them to commit to multi-year leases, so the business incubator space allows them to kind of flex in and out space.”
Kamas said she sees the partnership with 36 Degrees North as yet another way the city is using its CARES Act funding to address the immediate and long-term needs of residents affected by the pandemic.
“Up until this point we have been focused on the immediate response — public health, evictions, internet access,” she said. “ Those are critical things that the city has to do and needs to do, but also we are pivoting to thinking about how do we make sure that when the next COVID-19 hits or the next economic crisis hits that we have an industry base that is more resilient.”
Kamas has received pushback on the proposal from some city councilors who are concerned, among other things, about how the program would benefit existing businesses that are struggling to make it through the pandemic.
But she notes that the city has put $2 million into its Resilience and Recovery Fund to assist small businesses, and that Tulsa County’s RESET program is providing millions more in forgivable small business loans.
County officials said Friday that 770 Tulsa businesses have applied for loans and that $28.9 million in CARES Act funding has been approved.
“I can’t think of a time in the city’s history when there has been that much grant assistance available to existing businesses,” Kamas said. “It’s really quite phenomenal, in my opinion.”
36 Degrees North is a nonprofit coworking space established in 2016 by several organizations, including the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, Tulsa Regional Chamber, the University of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State’s Riata Center.
In its first four years, it has focused on providing work space and programming for individuals starting businesses, freelancers and those in need of a remote work space.
Devon Laney, president and CEO of 36 Degrees North, said the business incubator at City Hall would address a different need.
“Coworking is structured for the individual, “ Laney said. “So the next phase in an ecosystem is really around providing flexible, scalable, all-inclusive space for companies, high-growth companies, that are really focused on hiring people, raising capital and really scaling and growing their businesses. That’s what an incubator is.”
The work done by 36 Degrees North’s members since 2017 has generated more than $238 million in direct economic impact for the area, Laney said, and he is optimistic the 48,000-square-foot business incubator at City Hall would have similar success.
“I think that on the day we open we’ll be at about 50% (occupancy),” Laney said.
Whether that happens or not will depend on the City Council. The proposal is scheduled for discussion Wednesday and councilors are expected to vote on a proposed budget amendment to fund the program on Dec. 2. If the project is approved, Laney said, the business incubator could be open by late February or early March.
Kamas is hopeful. Not only does she believe the program could help create a stronger, more sustainable economy, but it would also help the city’s bottom line. The fifth-floor of City Hall has been vacant for two years, leaving the city to cover maintenance costs.
In a time when more people are working from home and the office space market is in flux, Kamas said, “the worst thing we can have is empty office floors.”
