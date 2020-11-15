Proposal calls for 36 Degrees North to partner with city to operate business incubator program at City Hall

City councilors on Wednesday will take another look at a proposal from the Mayor’s Office to spend $1.25 million in CARES Act funding to establish a business incubator program at City Hall.

The plan calls for the city to lease the fifth floor of One Technology Center to 36 Degrees North, which would operate the program and pay the city approximately $480,000 a year for the three-year term of the lease.

36 Degrees North would also retain its existing locations.

“Ultimately, the goal is to build more kind of stable and resilient businesses and industry that will help Tulsa recover and weather the current and future economic recession caused by COVID-19,” said Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development.

The bulk of the funding would be spent on movable modular walls that would be used to create a flexible working space that can accommodate the changing needs of growing businesses. Kamas said that adding hard walls to the fifth floor would be complicated, costly and require relocating HVAC and other infrastructure.