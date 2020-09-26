Project to widen section of Turner Turnpike to begin in January

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists will have a little more room to navigate on the Turner Turnpike near Tulsa when a nearly $45 million construction project to widen the highway and make other road improvements is completed.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved a contract this week with Sherwood Construction Co. Inc. of Tulsa to fund work on a four-mile stretch of the highway.

The project will widen the four-lane turnpike to six lanes beginning near the Creek Turnpike interchange at Sapulpa and extending east nearly to Tulsa.

The improvements will be similar to the completed widening of the turnpike to six lanes from four between Sapulpa and Bristow.

The project is expected to begin in January and be complete sometime in the summer of 2022.

The turnpike carries about 35,000 vehicles per day, according to the OTA.

“The Turner Turnpike is a vital corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas,” said OTA Executive Director and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz in a written statement.