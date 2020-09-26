Project to widen section of Turner Turnpike to begin in January

Motorists will have a little more room to navigate on the Turner Turnpike near Tulsa when a nearly $45 million construction project to widen the highway and make other road improvements is completed.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved a contract this week with Sherwood Construction Co. Inc. of Tulsa to fund work on a four-mile stretch of the highway.
The project will widen the four-lane turnpike to six lanes beginning near the Creek Turnpike interchange at Sapulpa and extending east nearly to Tulsa.
The improvements will be similar to the completed widening of the turnpike to six lanes from four between Sapulpa and Bristow.
The project is expected to begin in January and be complete sometime in the summer of 2022.
The turnpike carries about 35,000 vehicles per day, according to the OTA.
“The Turner Turnpike is a vital corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas,” said OTA Executive Director and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz in a written statement.
“Improving safety on this road is our number one priority,” he said. “We’ve already seen a difference in the number of accidents and injury accidents that have been prevented on the section of the Turner Turnpike that has been widened to six lanes.”
In addition to adding lanes, the project includes widening the highway’s shoulders and adding lighting.
The project is part of the Driving Oklahoma construction program announced in 2015.
OTA spokesman Jack Damrill said work to widen and improve the Turner Turnpike near the Oklahoma 66 interchange will be a separate contract.
He said the OTA has no plans at this time to widen any other portions of the turnpike but that any future turnpike widening projects would likely begin just east of Oklahoma City, where the highway is still four lanes, and extend eastward.
Featured video
Curtis Killman
918-581-8471
Twitter: @loucardfan61
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.