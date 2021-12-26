Preparations underway for discussions on possible reparations, 'tangible amends' for harm caused by Tulsa Race Massacre

It has now been more than six months since the Tulsa City Council approved — and Mayor G.T. Bynum signed — a resolution apologizing for the violence perpetrated against Blacks during the 1921 Race Massacre.

The six-month mark is important because the resolution also includes language pledging the councilors’ commitment to making “tangible amends” for the violence and to establishing within six months a community-led process to evaluate the “recommendations for reconciliation” made by the state's 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission two decades ago.

That deadline hasn’t made much news, but it’s one Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper has not forgotten. Hall-Harper, the city’s sole Black city councilor, said last week that she is working with Standpipe Hill Strategies, World One Development Group and others to create a process to receive public input, and hopes to announce the details in January.

“Right now, I am seeking funding for those community-led conversations, and then we will go from there,” Hall-Harper said.

The city councilor intends to use private funding for the initial public-engagement process to ensure that it unfolds in such a way as to fully and accurately reflect the desires of the Black community.