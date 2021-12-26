Preparations underway for discussions on possible reparations, 'tangible amends' for harm caused by Tulsa Race Massacre

It has now been more than six months since the Tulsa City Council approved — and Mayor G.T. Bynum signed — a resolution apologizing for the violence perpetrated against Blacks during the 1921 Race Massacre.
The six-month mark is important because the resolution also includes language pledging the councilors’ commitment to making “tangible amends” for the violence and to establishing within six months a community-led process to evaluate the “recommendations for reconciliation” made by the state's 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission two decades ago.
That deadline hasn’t made much news, but it’s one Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper has not forgotten. Hall-Harper, the city’s sole Black city councilor, said last week that she is working with Standpipe Hill Strategies, World One Development Group and others to create a process to receive public input, and hopes to announce the details in January.
“Right now, I am seeking funding for those community-led conversations, and then we will go from there,” Hall-Harper said.
The city councilor intends to use private funding for the initial public-engagement process to ensure that it unfolds in such a way as to fully and accurately reflect the desires of the Black community.
“I want to be very intentional about this work and who does it, because if the community doesn’t trust it, it is not going to work,” Hall-Harper said. “And historically, when it comes to the Black community in particular, any community, but certainly the Black community, when the city government leads the way in something, to be perfectly honest, we’ve always gotten screwed.
“And so if we want to really take this subject and this time seriously, and the community feels like, yes, this is a serious conversation we can follow, (then) we can support these efforts because we know it is not going to be more of the same.”
The massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921, displaced thousands of people and left 35 blocks of the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood in ashes. Thirty-seven deaths from the violence have been confirmed, but the actual figure is widely believed to be much higher.
The Tulsa Race Riot Commission’s recommendations for redress included, in rank order: payments to living survivors; payments to descendants of those who had property damage during the violence; a scholarship fund; business tax incentives for the Greenwood District; and a memorial.
Hall-Harper and her colleagues on the City Council have been consistent in insisting that it will be up to the community to determine what making “tangible amends” means in practice.
“Again, this has to be done on the terms of the community,” Hall-Harper said. “The community has to be the priority rather than this top-down approach.”
Earlier this month, Hall-Harper attended a symposium and national town hall meeting in Evanston, Illinois, titled Building a Local Reparations Movement. The event was sponsored by the National African-American Reparations Commission and FirstRepair.
FirstRepair’s executive director, Robin Rue Simmons, is a former Evanston City Council alderman. She led the city’s successful effort to establish a reparations program, an accomplishment that has gained national attention.
The Evanston City Council voted in 2019 to use $10 million in cannabis sales tax collections to fund the initiative, and in March the council allocated the first $400,000 to fund a restorative housing program.
“In this case it will be a direct payment to close on a house … (paid) to the mortgage company or the title company,” Simmons said. “It will be paid directly to a residential contractor of choice of the recipient, or it can be paid to just simply pay down principal balance on a mortgage.
“So each of these options will build $25,000 of wealth through home equity.”
Simmons said the restorative housing initiative is the first step in addressing the harm caused by Evanston’s historically anti-Black housing and zoning laws. It is not meant to take the place of the federal government’s responsibility and obligation to provide reparations for the lasting harm caused by slavery, Simmons said.
Nor is it the end of the reparations effort in Evanston.
“As we continue to dig into the history of our city, unfortunately we are confident we will find more specific harm,” Simmons said. “But we are looking to bring reparations for very specific, very hyper-local policies and practices that were enforced by the municipal government in Evanston.”
Simmons said that when she was here for the centennial commemoration of the Race Massacre she saw great community will to work toward local reparations
“If there is another case for a local reparations initiative, it is in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Simmons said. “So I continue to be in support in any way possible to Councilwoman Hall-Harper and her colleagues.”
Simmons said she would like to see the city government support Hall-Harper's efforts.
"It is the government that deputized murderers and thieves and enforced other egregious municipal actions that harmed the Black community in Tulsa," Simmons said. "The city of Tulsa should commit to reparative justice and begin that process."
Bynum has opposed reparations in the form of cash payments to massacre descendants and has instead advocated for and implemented policies intended to secure public and private investments that improve the quality of life for all Tulsans and address long-standing disparities.
A lawsuit pending in Tulsa County District Court on behalf of three descendants of the race massacre and some of their descendants seeks various damages.
Hall-Harper said educating the public — as well as her colleagues on the City Council — about reparations and other forms of redress will be a big part of the public-engagement process. Her hope is to bring in some of the experts she heard from in Evanston to raise awareness about what reparations are and what they are not.
“There is a difference between reparations and policy. Policies are policies, and they are very important and they are necessary,” Hall-Harper said. “But just because you have a policy, doesn’t mean it’s reparations.
"And so, I think it is important that we learn as a community — community leaders, elected officials, as well as descendants of the massacre and just general community members — (and) that we know and understand what reparations are, why they are owed, and then what we need to do to achieve them.”