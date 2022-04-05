Potential Evans-Fintube developers stress proposals are meant to lift north Tulsa community

Inclusion and opportunity, not skyscrapers and soccer stadiums, took center stage at Tuesday night’s public meeting on the proposed redevelopment of the southern half of the Evans-Fintube property.

The two finalists vying to do the project — Greenwood Phoenix and Team Alchemy — presented their final plans to a large audience gathered inside the 36th Street North Event Center.

“The task among me and my team is to hear what you are trying to say, hear what you want to do, and try to formulate something that can be encompassing of everything that you want, everything that is required, but most importantly, everything that is needed to support this community,” said Emmitt Smith.

Yes, that Emmitt Smith, the Hall of Fame former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Smith’s company, E Smith Legacy of Dallas, is part of the Greenwood Phoenix development team.

Smith said that while he is best known for his career in sports, it’s not who he is.

“That’s what I did,” he said. “Who I am is like each and every one of you out there in that audience right now, a concerned African-American man about the communities that we all live in and the ones that we serve.”

The Greenwood Phoenix proposal calls for constructing an outdoor multipurpose stadium, an indoor youth and amateur sports facility, mixed-use retail, and an open air theater.

Vernon Marrow, president and CEO of E. Smith Legacy, said the construction of the development would begin with the sports complexes and a hotel to drive people to the site.

The focus of the project is to establish ownership opportunities for local businesses and to recirculate that money back into the north Tulsa area through a community fund, Marrow said.

The Greenwood Phoenix team said it is working to purchase the 11 acres west of the proposed Evans-Fintube site that is currently home to a butane transfer station.

Marrow was glad to answer one particular question that was asked of him Tuesday night: Why does the development need to include a soccer stadium?

His short answer: It won’t be a soccer stadium; it will be a multipurpose stadium. Marrow noted that even if the multipurpose stadium became home to a soccer team, for example, the team would use the field only 30 days or so, leaving it open for a host of community events the remainder of the year.

“There are so many different things we can do there,” he said.

Team Alchemy team leader Franchell Abdalla said the project is distinct in that it is led by locals and would establish a land trust to ensure that the land remains in the ownership of the north Tulsa community.

“If you don’t take away anything this evening, know that this is your project,” Abdalla said. “We are simply implementing it. … We are ensuring that the opportunity is not just stated anymore, that it is actually executed.

“We deserve our land back. We deserve our land back.”

Team Alchemy’s proposed development includes a 42-story mixed-use commercial building and tower on the north end of the property called The Beacon.

The structure would include a hotel, a performance hall, retail space and rooftop dining.

The proposal also calls for transforming the historic Evans building — also known as the Oklahoma Iron Works Building — into a co-working and retail space.

“This was crafted with your voice,” Abdalla said.

The meeting included a detailed retelling of what steps the city had gone through to get to Tuesday’s meeting — the third of its kind.

The city and the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity issued requests for proposals for the Evans-Fintube site, which is owned by the city. The field of respondents was narrowed to two by a community steering committee.

Attendees at Tuesday night’s meeting were asked to score the presentations using the same criteria the steering committee will use to select the winning team to construct the project.

The steering committee is expected to have its decision by late April or early May, with contract negotiations expected to take at least six months.

Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, cautioned the audience that what eventually comes out of the ground won’t necessarily look exactly like the plans presented Tuesday.

“There is a strong potential for change based on market conditions,” Kamas said, “but our goal is to ensure that the teams hold true to the concepts that they present and that they are modifications to accommodate the realities of the infrastructure in the site or market conditions and not a full-blown change to the concept of the project.”

Not everyone was impressed with the city’s effort at community engagement.

“I am just here to tell you — we are not playing right now,” Kandy Whitley-White said. “The community is tired. We are tired of the city of Tulsa bringing fake community-engagement processes to us and watering it down to (two teams) that you have literally preselected and feeding them back to us and expecting us to accept them as our own. We are not accepting that.”

Kamas reminded the audience that the community-engagement process will continue as the city negotiates a contract with the developer and that the engagement process on the Evans-Fintube project has been the most robust in the city’s history.

Featured video: Finalists chosen in 2021 for Evans-Fintube redevelopment project in Greenwood District

