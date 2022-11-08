Poll workers fail to give dozens of District 5 voters City Council ballots

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said his office will ask the district attorney to determine whether poll workers impeded the voting process when they failed to provide City Council ballots to about 30 District 5 voters between 7 and 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Regalado said his office was notified about 9 a.m. that poll workers at Espiritu Santo Episcopal Church, 9100 E. 21st St., were not handing out City Council ballots to Republicans but were providing them to Democrats and independents.

“One of the pollsters (poll workers) indicated that they were certainly aware of the mistake but that they were following the order of the judge pollster,” one of the three poll workers assigned to the precinct, Regalado said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “He was interviewed and confirmed the same thing, that they in fact only handed out ballots to Democrats and independents and not Republicans, but that it was in fact a mistake.

“The problem there is they are required to sign paperwork confirming that they understand the rules and regulations of the voting process.”

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said her office received its first complaint that Republican voters were not receiving City Council ballots at 7:45 a.m. and that by 8 a.m. workers were handing out the ballots to every voter. The original poll workers were later relieved of their duties and replaced with new workers.

“On behalf of the Tulsa County Election Board, I would like to apologize to anyone affected by this incident,” Freeman said. “This does not reflect the standards of this Election Board. We take these kinds of matters very, very seriously.”

The facts as presented by Freeman at Tuesday’s press conference differed slightly from the narrative offered by Regalado. She said it was the Election Board’s belief that likely all voters who went to vote at Precinct 77 between 7-8 a.m. did not receive a City Council ballot, not just Republicans.

“That’s what we believe, the first 30, period,” she said.

By the Election Board’s count, Freeman said, 19 Republicans, seven Democrats, four independents and one libertarian did not receive a City Council ballot.

Freeman said her staff was able to identify which voters did not receive City Council ballots by checking the voting registry at Precinct 77, which poll workers mark to indicate which ballots they provide to each voter. However, Tulsa County residents are required to provide only an address when they register to vote, so election officials do not necessarily have contact information for voters.

Freeman and Regalado each stressed that there was no way for a poll worker to know a voter’s party affiliation in the general election based on the information provided to them. Freeman said the only way a poll worker would know is if a voter used a voter identification card as proof of identification.

“They cannot determine your party affiliation unless you ask it,” Regalado said, “which is the irregularity and where the problem exists, and that is what happened.”

Earlier in the day, Freeman had said it was her understanding that, as is typically the case at polling places throughout the city, the poll workers included a Democrat, a Republican and a third-party representative.

But Regalado said the Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that the poll workers at Precinct 77 included two Democrats and a Republican and that the precinct judge who gave the instruction not to give ballots to Republicans was a Democrat.

“Now, again, we go by facts and where those facts lead us,” Regalado said. “And if this is a situation in which a one party is undermining the other in a bipartisan election, by the way, then again, that is an irregularity that brings a criminal aspect to it, and that will be for the district attorney to determine whether those charges should be filed based on the evidence we provide them.”

The nonpartisan District 5 City Council runoff election pits incumbent Mykey Arthrell against challenger Grant Miller.

Miller said he received two calls Tuesday morning from voters who said they were denied City Council ballots.

“And when they inquired about it, they were told that Republicans were not supposed to receive a City Council ballot,” Miller said.

Miller said he then went to the polling place himself and asked two poll workers what happened. He said he recorded their answers.

“I said, ‘I just want to confirm: I was told by two separate voters that Republicans are being denied ballots here,’” Miller said. “And they say, ‘Yeah, we corrected that now, but we were denying Republicans ballots. They told us not to give them ballots.'”

Miller said he did not know who the “they” was that the poll workers were referencing.

“Hopefully, it was just a mistake. I hope that is the case and it was just a simple misunderstanding,” Miller said.

City Council District 5 has 22,567 registered voters, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, including 8,345 Republicans, 9,057 Democrats, 256 Libertarians and 4,999 independents.

Freeman said Miller or any other candidate who chooses to challenge Tuesday’s election results has until 5 p.m. Friday.

“Obviously, I feel very, very horribly about what is taking place,” she said. “It is enough to be a candidate. They go through a lot. And this is something that we don't want to see added to their stress level, or what they have to contend with.”

Regalado endorsed Miller for City Council in District 5. The sheriff said Tuesday that the endorsement would have no bearing on the investigation and that he did not believe he needed to recuse himself from the case.

“Because this wasn’t about a candidate; this was about the electoral process, which I have an obligation to investigate like any other potential crime,” Regalado said.

He noted that he is not involved personally in the investigation and that it is being overseen by the undersheriff. He said he also reached out to discuss the situation with the District Attorney’s Office.

“They all agreed that this had no bearing on the investigation itself and there was no reason to recuse at this point and time,” Regalado said. “It happened in Tulsa County. We’re obligated to investigate Tulsa County crimes or allegations of crimes, and, again, had zero bearing.”

Speaking Friday afternoon, Freeman said she’s not sure how voters were not given the correct ballots at Precinct 77.

Precinct workers are trained for a full day and are provided with explicit written instructions regarding their duties and what ballots are to be distributed at each polling place, she said.

“We send them text reminders throughout the day,” she said. “We provide them with checklists to be sure proper procedures are followed.”

Freeman had encouraged those voters who were not given the proper ballots to call the Election Board at 918-596-5780 as soon as possible.

“Please let us know your name and please give us the opportunity to verify that you are one of the folks who reportedly did not get the ballot, and let us help you get back to your precinct, get your ballot and cast your vote,” she said.

The deadline to vote was 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ashley Jones contributed to this report.

