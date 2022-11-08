Poll workers fail to give dozens of District 5 voters City Council ballots

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said his office will ask the district attorney to determine whether poll workers impeded the voting process when they failed to provide City Council ballots to about 30 District 5 voters between 7 and 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Regalado said his office was notified about 9 a.m. that poll workers at Espiritu Santo Episcopal Church, 9100 E. 21st St., were not handing out City Council ballots to Republicans but were providing them to Democrats and independents.
“One of the pollsters (poll workers) indicated that they were certainly aware of the mistake but that they were following the order of the judge pollster,” one of the three poll workers assigned to the precinct, Regalado said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “He was interviewed and confirmed the same thing, that they in fact only handed out ballots to Democrats and independents and not Republicans, but that it was in fact a mistake.
People are also reading…
“The problem there is they are required to sign paperwork confirming that they understand the rules and regulations of the voting process.”
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said her office received its first complaint that Republican voters were not receiving City Council ballots at 7:45 a.m. and that by 8 a.m. workers were handing out the ballots to every voter. The original poll workers were later relieved of their duties and replaced with new workers.
“On behalf of the Tulsa County Election Board, I would like to apologize to anyone affected by this incident,” Freeman said. “This does not reflect the standards of this Election Board. We take these kinds of matters very, very seriously.”
The facts as presented by Freeman at Tuesday’s press conference differed slightly from the narrative offered by Regalado. She said it was the Election Board’s belief that likely all voters who went to vote at Precinct 77 between 7-8 a.m. did not receive a City Council ballot, not just Republicans.
“That’s what we believe, the first 30, period,” she said.
By the Election Board’s count, Freeman said, 19 Republicans, seven Democrats, four independents and one libertarian did not receive a City Council ballot.
Freeman said her staff was able to identify which voters did not receive City Council ballots by checking the voting registry at Precinct 77, which poll workers mark to indicate which ballots they provide to each voter. However, Tulsa County residents are required to provide only an address when they register to vote, so election officials do not necessarily have contact information for voters.
Freeman and Regalado each stressed that there was no way for a poll worker to know a voter’s party affiliation in the general election based on the information provided to them. Freeman said the only way a poll worker would know is if a voter used a voter identification card as proof of identification.
“They cannot determine your party affiliation unless you ask it,” Regalado said, “which is the irregularity and where the problem exists, and that is what happened.”
Earlier in the day, Freeman had said it was her understanding that, as is typically the case at polling places throughout the city, the poll workers included a Democrat, a Republican and a third-party representative.
But Regalado said the Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that the poll workers at Precinct 77 included two Democrats and a Republican and that the precinct judge who gave the instruction not to give ballots to Republicans was a Democrat.
“Now, again, we go by facts and where those facts lead us,” Regalado said. “And if this is a situation in which a one party is undermining the other in a bipartisan election, by the way, then again, that is an irregularity that brings a criminal aspect to it, and that will be for the district attorney to determine whether those charges should be filed based on the evidence we provide them.”
The nonpartisan District 5 City Council runoff election pits incumbent Mykey Arthrell against challenger Grant Miller.
Miller said he received two calls Tuesday morning from voters who said they were denied City Council ballots.
“And when they inquired about it, they were told that Republicans were not supposed to receive a City Council ballot,” Miller said.
Miller said he then went to the polling place himself and asked two poll workers what happened. He said he recorded their answers.
“I said, ‘I just want to confirm: I was told by two separate voters that Republicans are being denied ballots here,’” Miller said. “And they say, ‘Yeah, we corrected that now, but we were denying Republicans ballots. They told us not to give them ballots.'”
Miller said he did not know who the “they” was that the poll workers were referencing.
“Hopefully, it was just a mistake. I hope that is the case and it was just a simple misunderstanding,” Miller said.
City Council District 5 has 22,567 registered voters, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, including 8,345 Republicans, 9,057 Democrats, 256 Libertarians and 4,999 independents.
Freeman said Miller or any other candidate who chooses to challenge Tuesday’s election results has until 5 p.m. Friday.
“Obviously, I feel very, very horribly about what is taking place,” she said. “It is enough to be a candidate. They go through a lot. And this is something that we don't want to see added to their stress level, or what they have to contend with.”
Regalado endorsed Miller for City Council in District 5. The sheriff said Tuesday that the endorsement would have no bearing on the investigation and that he did not believe he needed to recuse himself from the case.
“Because this wasn’t about a candidate; this was about the electoral process, which I have an obligation to investigate like any other potential crime,” Regalado said.
He noted that he is not involved personally in the investigation and that it is being overseen by the undersheriff. He said he also reached out to discuss the situation with the District Attorney’s Office.
“They all agreed that this had no bearing on the investigation itself and there was no reason to recuse at this point and time,” Regalado said. “It happened in Tulsa County. We’re obligated to investigate Tulsa County crimes or allegations of crimes, and, again, had zero bearing.”
Speaking Friday afternoon, Freeman said she’s not sure how voters were not given the correct ballots at Precinct 77.
Precinct workers are trained for a full day and are provided with explicit written instructions regarding their duties and what ballots are to be distributed at each polling place, she said.
“We send them text reminders throughout the day,” she said. “We provide them with checklists to be sure proper procedures are followed.”
Freeman had encouraged those voters who were not given the proper ballots to call the Election Board at 918-596-5780 as soon as possible.
“Please let us know your name and please give us the opportunity to verify that you are one of the folks who reportedly did not get the ballot, and let us help you get back to your precinct, get your ballot and cast your vote,” she said.
The deadline to vote was 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Ashley Jones contributed to this report.
Featured video: Election Day tests voters amid two years of false claims and conspiracy theories
2022 Oklahoma election coverage: Previews from statewide and local races
Most will go to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for the state's next governor, both U.S. senators, and more.
See all of our preview coverage below. For Tulsa World editorial board endorsements, click here.
Tulsa World spent time on the campaign trail to learn about the discussions those seeking the governor's seat are having with Oklahomans ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
James Lankford is on his way to becoming Oklahoma's senior senator after the impending retirement of Jim Inhofe. Polls show a comfortable lead against Democratic challenger Madison Horn.
Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister are on different paths during the final days of their gubernatorial campaigns, but both led to Tulsa on Wednesday.
Mullin and Horn, plus Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods, are vying to serve the remaining four years of Inhofe's term.
Jena Nelson, a Democrat, and Ryan Walters, a Republican, both have shared their ideas for changes to #oklaed. Most would require legislative approval.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt debated in Oklahoma City. The event was livestreamed but not broadcast.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a Democrat, sparred Wednesday during a debate in Oklahoma City.
The gubernatorial candidates are close in the polls less than a month out from the general election and are trying to differentiate their policy opinions.
Apparently nothing changed the minds of voters between June's primary and Tuesday's runoff.
It's the first time such a thing has happened in Oklahoma, and making the matchup even more unusual is that all of the men in those races are Republicans and all of the women are Democrats.
Four GOP incumbents have huge financial and political advantages. The open CD2 spot has been overwhelmingly Republican since former U.S. House Rep. Dan Boren retired from politics 10 years ago.
Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen prevailed Tuesday in one of the country's most surprisingly expensive Congressional races.
Tuesday night’s event hosted by KOKH-Fox 25 TV in Oklahoma City is the only time state superintendent candidates have debated one-on-one. #oklaed
The Tulsa World had a front-row seat for their markedly different political rhetoric at recent campaign stops, followed up by one-on-one interviews with Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters. #oklaed
All three face opponents in November's general election.
Changed voter demographics of House District 70, as well as a fairly well-known candidate, give Democrats hope that they can flip the seat blue in the Nov. 8 general election.
After 12 years, a new face will represent the district, which encompasses a large chunk of Sand Springs as well as Sperry and Skiatook and a substantial swath of the surrounding rural Tulsa and Osage counties.
Democrat Melissa Provenzano won HD 79 in 2018 and successfully defended the seat in 2020, despite a substantial Republican advantage in registered voters. With time and redistricting, that margin has decreased from about 3,570 to about 1,650, but the GOP still views it as a potential pickup for nominee Paul Hassink.
District 7 candidate Ken Reddick's list of endorsements has included the governor for weeks.
In the August general election, Wright, the incumbent, won 49.8% of the vote to Reddick's 26.3%.
Incumbent City Councilor Mykey Arthrell is being challenged by Grant Miller.
Connie Dodson stresses her experience and accomplishments over the past eight years; Christian Bengel declined to be interviewed but says residents of east Tulsa deserve better leadership.
Public schools and the public health emergency are where their differences become most apparent. Both candidates made separate visits to the Tulsa World last week.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray and Special Judge Tanya Wilson will participate in the Nov. 1 forum, which is not open to the public but will be live-streamed for voters.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe