The Tulsa County Election Board conducted last week’s vote on recreational marijuana 57 poll workers short of full staffing, according to Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

Leading up to election day, 301 poll workers were unavailable or could not be reached, she said. In addition, three poll workers dropped out the night before the election, and 10 did on election day.

Tulsa County has 251 voting precincts, each of which is typically served by three poll workers.

“It compares to 2020 during the pandemic, or on election days that have inclement weather,” Freeman said.

The problem was mitigated somewhat by the fact that one inspector, rather than two, was able to oversee the voting in 20 polling places where two precincts were located in the same room, Freeman said.

The poll workers who did notify the Election Board that they were unavailable gave several reasons, she said, including COVID-19 and other illnesses, deaths in the family and car troubles.

A few of them, Freeman said, were concerned about the fact that poll workers were investigated for alleged wrongdoings in the November District 5 City Council race.

“I don’t know how many of them there really were, but I did have a few people who were concerned about it,” Freeman said.

In February, former poll workers David Barber, 72, and Henryetta Barber, 68, entered into deferred prosecution agreements with the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

The Barbers were at the center of a Sheriff’s Office investigation into whether poll workers in Precincts 77 and 377 broke election laws when they failed to give City Council election ballots to voters during the first hour of the Nov. 8 election.

Under the terms of the deferred prosecution agreement, the Barbers will not be charged with interference with the conduct of an election. In return, they must each pay a $50 fine, do 25 hours of community service, cease being poll workers and not violate any laws for six months.

Freeman said no county election officials she has spoken to can remember such an incident occurring before.

“The circumstances surrounding that election incident were highly unusual and hopefully will never be repeated,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the Election Board is 100% reliant on precinct officials being present on Election Day.

“And even after multiple reminders and contact attempts on our part, it is beyond our control whether they choose to respond,” she said. “Regardless, our first priority remains, as always, to conduct the elections, and we did so successfully with the help of our dedicated and hardworking poll workers who were there for our voters in the field on Tuesday.

“We owe them our gratitude.”

