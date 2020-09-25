Poll: Trump, Inhofe hold double-digit leads among likely Oklahoma voters

OKLAHOMA CITY - President Donald Trump has an approval rating of 58% among likely voters in Oklahoma, unchanged from June, according to a new poll that shows the incumbent Republican capturing 55% of the vote in the state on Nov. 3.
The poll, by Amber Integrated, of Oklahoma City, shows approval for Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe declined from June to September, with Inhofe’s approval dropping just below 50%. The poll was taken before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the subsequent controversy over Republicans' plans to replace her in a presidential election year.
The poll shows Inhofe, a Republican who has been in the Senate since 1994, with a 16-point lead over Democratic nominee Abby Broyles, 46% to 30%, with the undecided vote close to 20%.
Pollster Jackson Lisle, a partner in Amber Integrated, said, “Senator Inhofe’s support for re-election dropped slightly between June and September. This shift seems to be from Republican voters moving into the undecided column. While the trend isn’t positive it is unlikely to be enough to impact the outcome of the election, particularly if you consider that Abby Broyles only received 30% support among these likely voters.”
Rushing, 38, was confirmed just 18 months ago to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. If elevated to the Supreme Court, she would be the youngest justice confirmed since the early 1800s.
She is a native of Hendersonville, North Carolina. Her potential selection is being championed within the White House by chief of staff Mark Meadows, who also hails from the mountains of the Tarheel State.
Rushing graduated from Wake Forest University before attending Duke University, where she earned her law degree in 2007. She then clerked for future Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was then an appeals court judge, as well as at the Supreme Court for Justice Clarence Thomas.
As an appellate specialist while in private practice at the Williams & Connolly law firm in Washington, Rushing filed scores of briefs with the Supreme Court. But her comparatively short legal career included prior work with a conservative Christian legal group that is sure to stoke Democrats and their allies to fight her nomination.
While in law school in 2005, Rushing interned at Alliance Defending Freedom, a group known for its opposition to same-sex marriage and expanded rights for transgender people. That has led Democrats to cast Rushing as an “a young, ideological extremist.”
Rushing is married to Blake Rushing. The couple have a young son.
Kate Comerford Todd
Todd, 45, is the only lawyer on Trump’s potential shortlist for the Supreme Court who has never served as a judge.
A deputy White House counsel, her close connection to the Trump administration could give an opening to Democrats to attack her independence and relative lack of experience. However, her lack of a judicial record also leaves little paper trail for opponents to sort through for material to attack.
Todd graduated from Cornell University before attending Harvard Law School. She then clerked for Thomas at the Supreme Court. She worked in private practice before serving as the senior vice president and chief counsel for the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center, which is the legal arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Todd is married to Gordon Dwyer Todd, a partner at Sidley law firm in Washington specializing in white-collar defense and government litigation. The couple live in Northern Virginia with their four children.
