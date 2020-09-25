 Skip to main content
Poll: Trump, Inhofe hold double-digit leads among likely Oklahoma voters

  Updated
President Trump and Senator Inhofe

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. At left is Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OKLAHOMA CITY - President Donald Trump has an approval rating of 58% among likely voters in Oklahoma, unchanged from June, according to a new poll that shows the incumbent Republican capturing 55% of the vote in the state on Nov. 3.

The poll, by Amber Integrated, of Oklahoma City, shows approval for Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe declined from June to September, with Inhofe’s approval dropping just below 50%. The poll was taken before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the subsequent controversy over Republicans' plans to replace her in a presidential election year.

The poll shows Inhofe, a Republican who has been in the Senate since 1994, with a 16-point lead over Democratic nominee Abby Broyles, 46% to 30%, with the undecided vote close to 20%.

Pollster Jackson Lisle, a partner in Amber Integrated, said, “Senator Inhofe’s support for re-election dropped slightly between June and September. This shift seems to be from Republican voters moving into the undecided column. While the trend isn’t positive it is unlikely to be enough to impact the outcome of the election, particularly if you consider that Abby Broyles only received 30% support among these likely voters.”

