Poll: Trump, Inhofe hold double-digit leads among likely Oklahoma voters

OKLAHOMA CITY - President Donald Trump has an approval rating of 58% among likely voters in Oklahoma, unchanged from June, according to a new poll that shows the incumbent Republican capturing 55% of the vote in the state on Nov. 3.

The poll, by Amber Integrated, of Oklahoma City, shows approval for Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe declined from June to September, with Inhofe’s approval dropping just below 50%. The poll was taken before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the subsequent controversy over Republicans' plans to replace her in a presidential election year.

The poll shows Inhofe, a Republican who has been in the Senate since 1994, with a 16-point lead over Democratic nominee Abby Broyles, 46% to 30%, with the undecided vote close to 20%.