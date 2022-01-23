Political notebook: Stitt, other GOP governors want free hand with infrastructure money

Infrastructure bill: Gov. Kevin Stitt joined 15 other Republican governors asking the Biden administration to exempt states from “excessive consideration of equity, union memberships, or climate as lenses to view suitable projects” for the the infrastructure bill largely opposed by the GOP.
“Your administration should not attempt to push a social agenda through hard infrastructure investments and instead should consider economically sound principles that align with state priorities,” says a letter to Biden signed by Stitt and the others.
“Innovation, not regulation, is the driver of economic growth, and we ask that your administration not burden states or private sector partners with needless and unnecessary red tape. … (Y)our administration should halt any attempts to put unnecessary restrictions on the sourcing of labor or materials that would exacerbate the crises our industries are already facing.”
Taxes: The Oklahoma Tax Commission said it will start processing 2021 tax returns on Monday, the same as the Internal Revenue Service. Also like the IRS, the Tax Commission is giving taxpayers an extra weekend, until April 18, to file their returns because of the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday.
Taxes II: Lowering its corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4% ties Oklahoma for second-lowest among the 44 states that levy the tax, according to the Tax Foundation. Only North Carolina, at 2.5%, is lower.
Of the six states without a corporate income tax, four (including Texas) collect a gross receipts tax, which is a tax on total sales that does not allow for business-related deductions.
In Oklahoma, as in most states, corporate income taxes represent a very small share of tax revenue.
Campaigns and elections: U.S. Sen. James Lankford is venturing into something of a lion’s den.
According to the Sequoyah County Times, Lankford is speaking at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sequoyah County Fairgrounds, 464101 E. 1070 Rd., Sallisaw. Sequoyah County is the home turf of Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett, who is supporting Jackson Lahmeyer in the GOP primary for Lankford’s seat in the Senate and led an effort to censure Lankford for not sufficiently supporting former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
“Undemocratic” and “unAmerican” is how Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger described Lankford’s defense of the Senate filibuster and opposition to the election law measure Republicans defeated with the help of the filibuster.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer issued a Martin Luther King Jr. Day statement equating what he called discrimination based on vaccination status to the racial discrimination and segregation of King’s day.
Meetings and events: Tulsa author Connie Cronley and her book “A Life on Fire” will be featured at “Hearts on Fire,” a Valentine’s champagne reception and fundraiser for Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 the Summit Club, 15 W. Sixth St.
Tickets are $30 or $50 and include a signed book. They can be obtained before Feb. 8 at secure.actblue.com/donate/heartsonfire. Seating is limited, and CDC guidelines will be followed.
Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s meeting on Oklahoma Natural Gas’ plan to recover fuel costs from the 2021 cold spell will be live-streamed on its website, oklahoma.gov/occ, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. … Oklahoma was one of 27 states asking the Biden administration to formally withdraw the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency rule on COVID-19 vaccinations effectively blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court. … Tulsa-area resident Phil Albert resigned from the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.