Political notebook: Senate candidate Kendra Horn confronts abortion issue head-on

Campaigns and elections: Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Kendra Horn isn’t waiting for the results of the Aug. 23 runoff to start attacking an opponent.

Last week, Horn launched a TV ad aimed at Markwayne Mullin, who bested second-place T.W. Shannon by 26 points in last month’s GOP primary.

Horn was already calling Mullin her “likely opponent” in fundraising material, and apparently she is convinced he’ll prevail in the runoff.

Unlike a lot of Oklahoma Democrats in the recent past, Horn doesn’t tip-toe around social issues — in this case, abortion.

“Oklahoma now has the most extreme abortion ban in the country, which puts all of us at risk,” Horn says. “I’m running for the U.S. Senate against a man who’s promised to put that ban into federal law. That’s Markwayne Mullin.”

By week’s end, a Washington-based communications outfit was shopping interviews with Horn ahead of next week’s Kansas election on an abortion-related ballot measure.

Avery Frix has begun airing television ads attacking his 2nd Congressional District Republican runoff opponent, Josh Brecheen, and in particular Brecheen’s support from “the notorious Club for Growth,” as Frix puts it.

Club for Growth, an anti-tax organization that originally opposed former President Donald Trump’s 2016 candidacy, has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars backing Brecheen.

The organization reconciled with Trump for a while, but it is now at odds again with him.

Frix’s campaign relies heavily on what he describes as unwavering support for the former president.

The order in which political parties will be listed on Oklahoma’s general election ballot will be determined by a drawing Sunday afternoon.

Just checking: Thirty-three county election boards conducted post-audit elections last week, a regular exercise proscribed by state law to test voting devices and software.

The audits cannot be used to change election outcomes, according to the state election board.

Quarterback shuffle: The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association is going under the legislative microscope again, this time courtesy of state Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee.

The association’s administration of high school athletics riles up legislators — or their constituents — from time to time, most frequently because of transfer eligibility rules.

Burns tried unsuccessfully this past legislative session to loosen those rules, which generally requires a student transferring from a district in which they reside to one in which they don’t to sit out a year. OSSAA does sometimes grant exceptions.

The rule is intended to prevent recruiting, but it is frequently criticized.

Burns has been given approval for an interim study on the matter, but no date for it has been set.

Federal audit response: “Whining” is how the state Democratic Party described the Stitt administration’s response to an unfavorable federal audit of COVID-19 education spending.

“Oklahoma Republicans are … deflecting from their own failures by blaming Democrats,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Executive Director Scott J. Hamilton.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, Hamilton said, “forced Oklahoma school districts to return to in-person learning, putting the health and safety of teachers and students at risk and eventually leading to extreme outbreaks that pushed school closings. He is now pointing fingers and trying to pivot on the issues because the feds are onto his mishandling of the money on his watch.”

Meetings and events: Everytown/Moms Demand Action representatives will speak on gun laws at the Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue, 6175 E. 61st St.

Heart of the Party’s annual Just Desserts fundraiser is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.You can text 918-855-1995 for information.

Runoff candidates will be featured at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Aug 9 at Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave. Reservations are required; email rwctulsa@gmail.com.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford will speak to the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club at 11 a.m., Aug. 10, also at Oklahoma Joe’s.

Bottom lines: Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined other Republican AGs suing the Biden administration over its executive orders regarding transgender students. … Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Crabb, the chief prosecutor handling death penalty appeals, was named tops in the field by the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation. … Several surveys released last week showed Oklahoma to be among the unhealthiest and least fit states in the country; the good news is that Oklahomans seem to be very good sleepers.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

