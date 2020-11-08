Political notebook: Public hearings on legislative and congressional redistricting scheduled

Public hearings on legislative redistricting are scheduled for Owasso and south Tulsa in the coming months.
A House of Representatives redistricting meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Tulsa Technology Center-Riverside Campus Auditorium, 801 E. 91st St., Tulsa. The campus adjacent to Jones Riverside Airport.
On Jan. 28, a Senate hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in the Sycamore Room of the Tulsa Technology Center’s Owasso campus, 10800 N. 137th East Ave.
The meetings are part of a series across the state to take public input and explain the process for redrawing Oklahoma’s legislative districts using data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
Other Senate meetings: 6 p.m., Dec. 8, Pontotoc Technology Center, Seminar Center, Ada; 6 p.m., Dec. 10, Grady County Fairgrounds, Community Building, Chickasha; 6 p.m., Dec, 17, Northeast Technology Center, Pryor campus; 1:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 535, Oklahoma City; 6 p.m., Jan. 12, Durant High School Auditorium, Durant; 6 p.m., Jan. 14, The Summit Conference Center, Ponca City; 6 p.m., Jan. 19: 6 p.m., Frisco Conference Center, Clinton; 6 p.m., Jan. 21: 6 p.m., Autry Technology Center, Lectorium, Enid.
Other House meetings: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 206, Oklahoma City; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16., JI Stipe Center, McAlester; 6:30 p.m., Jan. 5, Bill Coben Community Center, Lane; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Route 66 Interpretive Center, Chandler; 7 p.m., Jan. 7, Northeastern State University, Webb Auditorium, Tahlequah; 7 p.m., Jan. 11, Comanche County Farm Bureau, Lawton; 6 p.m., Jan. 12, Southern Technology Center, Ardmore; 6 p.m., Jan. 13, High Plains Technology Center, Woodward.
Federal impact: Oklahomans’ personal income rose 47% during the second quarter of 2020 but their earnings — the sum of wages and salaries, other labor income, and proprietors’ income — fell by 21%, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The reason for the apparent dichotomy is that personal income includes all sources, including unemployment benefits and government transfers such as the $1,200 check most Americans received this spring.
Some observers are concerned that the spike in personal income during the second quarter masked the true extent of COVID-19’s economic damage, and that the end of the programs that injected that cash into circulation will result in a steep recession.
Oklahomans’ earnings shrank by $6.7 billion from March 30 to June 30, but government transfers increased by $26.3 billion.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma’s general election returns are expected to be certified during a virtual election board meeting on Tuesday. ... Tamya Cox-Touré is the new executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union-Oklahoma. ... State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, intends to renew efforts to establish a statewide radio network for first responders. ... The Creek County Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership, through Oklahoma State University, received a $125,000 federal drug prevention grant. ... Gordon Amini, general counsel for the Oklahoma Insurance Department the past six years, is retiring Dec. 31.
