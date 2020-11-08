Political notebook: Public hearings on legislative and congressional redistricting scheduled

Federal impact: Oklahomans’ personal income rose 47% during the second quarter of 2020 but their earnings — the sum of wages and salaries, other labor income, and proprietors’ income — fell by 21%, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The reason for the apparent dichotomy is that personal income includes all sources, including unemployment benefits and government transfers such as the $1,200 check most Americans received this spring.

Some observers are concerned that the spike in personal income during the second quarter masked the true extent of COVID-19’s economic damage, and that the end of the programs that injected that cash into circulation will result in a steep recession.

Oklahomans’ earnings shrank by $6.7 billion from March 30 to June 30, but government transfers increased by $26.3 billion.