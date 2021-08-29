 Skip to main content
Political notebook: Oklahoma House Democrats take Stitt to task on COVID-19 silence
State of the State

Gov. Kevin Stitt talks at the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce's State of the State Luncheon on Thursday.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Stitt takes heat on COVID absence: Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives last week continued to be one of the few groups challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt’s near-silence about the state’s rising COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and rates of infection.

“Governor Stitt hasn’t held a press conference on COVID since March, but today he found time to address the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce,” state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said following Stitt’s speech to the chamber on Thursday.

“He didn’t mention the 7,800 Oklahomans we have lost to COVID nor did he mention COVID at all. There was no plea to citizens to get vaccinated or any plan to protect the voters who elected him.

“This crisis has left Oklahomans begging for a leader, and at every turn, Governor Stitt has shown that it isn’t him,” Nichols said.

Noting that Attorney General John O’Connor, a Stitt appointee, says he’ll sue school districts that impose mask mandates, state Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said COVID-19 continues to be “one of the worst crises in our state’s history, and Oklahomans have not heard their top, elected leader address it in five months. How different today would look if the Governor would have used an hour a week addressing Oklahomans and advocating for the vaccine.”

“Over 4100 new cases just today, and @GovStitt didn’t mention COVID at all in a so-called ‘State of the State,’” tweeted Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

Bottom lines: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister took issue with a legislative report recommending consolidation of early childhood education programs, saying it would be disruptive. ... The Legislative Veterans Caucus asked Congress to intervene in the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. ... Tulsa pediatrician Runako Whittaker was appointed to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust board. ... The labor-oriented Economic Policy Institute reported that job growth was slower in states like Oklahoma that cut off expanded unemployment benefits than in states that continued them. ... Seven-inch digital tablets are being made available to 21,000 Oklahoma inmates for virtual family visits and educational and entertainment programming.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Gov. Kevin Stitt gives a State of the State address at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's luncheon

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

