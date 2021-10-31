Political notebook: Meetings and events

Meetings and events: State Auditor Cindy Byrd will be speak to Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Tulsa Country Club, 711 N. Union Ave. She will be discussing the request from Gov. Kevin Stitt to audit Oklahoma Department of Education.

The club will have a bake sale & bazaar before and after the luncheon.

Lunch reservations are required to rwctulsa@gmail.com by Friday.

Democratic Women: Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles McLaughlin will speak on ballot security during the monthly meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Members will also be choosing a new vice president.

CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be observed, meaning those not fully vaccinated should wear face masks.